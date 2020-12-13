TheHoosier - Indiana ranked 7th in latest AP Top 25

Indiana ranked 7th in latest AP Top 25
Despite not playing this week due to Covid-19 issues within the program, the Indiana Hoosiers found themselves ranked 7th in this week's Associated Press Top 25 poll, which was released Sunday.
It marks the fifth time this season the Hoosiers are ranked in the Top 10 of the AP Top 25, which is tied for second-most in program history.
With three wins over top 25 teams this season for the first time since 1945, Indiana is ranked for the eighth straight week in the AP Poll.
Indiana now sits at 6-1 on the season and has taken down Penn State, Michigan State and Michigan for the first time in the same season in program history. In addition, the Hoosiers knocked off Maryland this season, marking the first time in program history Indiana has earned five division wins.
The last time Indiana played was Dec. 5, when the Hoosiers knocked off Wisconsin 14-6 in Madison.
The Hoosiers were also ranked No. 7 in the Coaches Poll, which was released earlier this afternoon. Currently at No. 12 in the College Football Playoff rankings, the updated rankings will be released on Tuesday.
Indiana is now slated to play Purdue in the Old Oaken Bucket Game this Friday at 7:30 p.m.
