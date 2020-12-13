TheHoosier - Indiana ranked 7th in latest AP Top 25

Despite not playing this week due to Covid-19 issues within the program, the Indiana Hoosiers found themselves ranked 7th in this week's Associated Press Top 25 poll, which was released Sunday.

It marks the fifth time this season the Hoosiers are ranked in the Top 10 of the AP Top 25, which is tied for second-most in program history.

With three wins over top 25 teams this season for the first time since 1945, Indiana is ranked for the eighth straight week in the AP Poll.