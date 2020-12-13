Postgame Reaction: Todd Leary and Jordan Hulls discuss IU's win
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
Powered by Indiana Rivals, Todd Leary and Jordan Hulls join Indiana Sports Beat to discuss the Indiana win over North Alabama.
Above is the full video.
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.