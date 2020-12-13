IU cruises to 87-52 win over North Alabama behind career-high from Franklin
Indiana basketball returned to Assembly Hall for its first home game since the season opener and took down North Alabama, 87-52.
The Hoosiers' offense struggled most of the first half trying to attack the UNA zone, spending most of the first 20 minutes from the free throw line. They were just 12-of-22 from the line in the first half and 18-of-31 for the game.
UNA went to zone to offset some of the early struggles guarding Trayce Jackson-Davis, but it was the shooting that lifted Indiana in this one. For the game, Indiana was 13-of-33 from three, including 9-of-20 in the second half.
That charge from deep was led by Armaan Franklin. The sophomore guard finished 5-of-7 from deep, leading to a career-high 19 points on the afternoon. He also added four rebounds and five assists.
In total, seven Hoosiers hit a three.
Rebounding has been a concern for most of the season, even in IU's season opener against Tennessee Tech. On Sunday, Indiana found a good rhythm on the glass, outrebounding North Alabama, 47-33.
Bench production has been another issue for the Hoosiers thus far but that narrative ended on Sunday. Trey Galloway gave Indiana 11 points off of the bench. Khristian Lander added 10 and Jerome Hunter also provided good minutes with five points and seven rebounds. Altogether, Indiana finished with 34 points from the bench unit.
Indiana's defense was once again the backbone as it held North Alabama to just 33 percent from the field.
Will Souice paced UNA with 16 points.
Trayce Jackson-Davis chipped in 15 points and seven rebounds for IU.
As of now, the 4-2 Hoosiers will be back in action next Saturday against Butler in the Crossroads Classic.
