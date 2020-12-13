Indiana basketball returned to Assembly Hall for its first home game since the season opener and took down North Alabama, 87-52.

The Hoosiers' offense struggled most of the first half trying to attack the UNA zone, spending most of the first 20 minutes from the free throw line. They were just 12-of-22 from the line in the first half and 18-of-31 for the game.

UNA went to zone to offset some of the early struggles guarding Trayce Jackson-Davis, but it was the shooting that lifted Indiana in this one. For the game, Indiana was 13-of-33 from three, including 9-of-20 in the second half.

That charge from deep was led by Armaan Franklin. The sophomore guard finished 5-of-7 from deep, leading to a career-high 19 points on the afternoon. He also added four rebounds and five assists.

In total, seven Hoosiers hit a three.