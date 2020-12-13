TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: December 13th

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Heck of a game between Lawrence North and Archbishop Moeller. LN wins 58-57. LN guard CJ Gunn with 8 of his 15 points in OT. Added 6 boards and a ton of deflections defensively. Logan Duncomb with 13 and 9 for Moeller. LN's defense really took him out of the game. #iubb

"I love them, and they love me. You can't fake that." @CoachAllenIU 's built the #LEO culture, everyone's bought in, and it has No. 12 @IndianaFootball enjoying a historic season. Full @BTNJourney feature ➡️ https://t.co/vLXO1ApIts pic.twitter.com/jbL19vARLz

We're all sad @IndianaFootball isn't playing today. 😢 But we gotta feel good about how Jack Tuttle has us looking the rest of the way. 👀 His Next Man Up performance vs. Wisconsin made @RIP_JEP 's list of #TumsWorthyMoments . Well-deserved! ⬇️ 📍 @TUMSOfficial pic.twitter.com/qRZ9t12ZyD

Former #iufb standout Tegray Scales has been elevated off the practice squad https://t.co/den9hcgVyS

2022 Gary West (IN) PF Jalen Washington goes for 23 pts. Very, very impressive. Super skilled offensive game with range. Hit 4 3's today and has a terrific stroke. 7 games in the past two seasons so just needs to get back into shape. #iubb Definitely worth his No. 23 ranking.

IU Insider: With fewer 'cupcake' nonconference games, their value becomes clearer-- Indy Star

Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.

MONDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show. Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.

TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana will co-Host. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) a US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) will also bring his sensible musings to the show as well.

WEDNESDAY: Dustin Dopirak (@DustinDopirak) of the 317 Podcast on the Crow Worthy Network will join on Wednesdays and Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star talks Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) stops by as well.

THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition.

FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well.

