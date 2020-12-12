Indiana had previously lost Kalen DeBoer to Fresno State, as the former offensive coordinator was named head coach with the Bulldogs.

According to multiple reports , defensive coordinator Kane Wommack is expected to be named the new head football coach at the University of South Alabama, replacing Steve Campbell, who was fired after going 9-26 in three seasons at the helm. Wommack was recently named a nominee for the 2020 Broyles Award, which honors college football’s top assistant coach.

It is expected for the second time in as many seasons, Indiana University and head football coach Tom Allen will have to replace a coordinator.

The departure of Wommack would come at a time when he has turned Indiana’s defense into one of the most premier in the country. At 6-1, Indiana’s defense leads the Big Ten in interceptions with 17 and is also first in the nation, first in opponent red zone scores, tied for sixth in takeaways and tied for 13th in sacks. The 17 interceptions are tied for third most in school history. Against Michigan State, the Spartans never crossed past Indiana's 38-yard line, and the Hoosiers have notched five shutouts since the start of the 2017 season. In last week's 14-6 win at Wisconsin, the Badgers were held the the fewest points against Indiana since 1922 and it also marked the first time they failed to score a touchdown in five years.

Earlier this season, Allen mentioned what Wommack meant to the Hoosiers.

“Appreciate the time he puts in and how much he cares. He loves his players. He is very sharp and bright. I really do believe he’s bought into the culture we have here. I just appreciate the work ethic, the attention to detail and caring about this team and working hard for the other coaches to help make this team successful. He’s made it better, and I believe he's bought into the culture we have here. I know he has future goals for himself and I want him to achieve those goals professionally. He's made it better and has done a really good job of it,” Allen said.

Two years ago, Wommack was hired away from South Alabama by Allen and underwent a baptism by fire last year in his first season as defensive coordinator.

When he was hired, Wommack said he wanted a defense that featured “11 bad jokers” on the field.

"The thing I really look forward to building is that swagger and a confidence in our group that, when we walk on that field, we’re 11 bad jokers who are ready to inflict our will upon our opponent," Wommack said at the time.

Many times this season, Allen praised Wommack for doing just that, building a “Swarm D” mentality on the defensive side of the ball.

“Kane’s done a great job preparing these guys and creating a culture of accountability on that side of the ball with how we practice and how we prepare and the attention to detail and just the things that it takes to be great in this conference," Allen said.

Wommack said the big goal for him this season was to be the defensive coordinator that Allen wanted.

“It’s my job not to be the best defensive coordinator I envision, but the best defensive coordinator Tom Allen wants for this program. I’m trying to work relentlessly to do that day in and day out," Wommack said.

Wommack is no stranger to the Jaguars, having served as defensive coordinator from 2016-17 at South Alabama. While at South Alabama, Wommack coached Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Year Jeremy Reaves, who is currently a safety for the Washington Football Team.

Wommack, who played at Arkansas and Southern Mississippi, got his coaching start as quarterbacks coach at the University of Tennessee-Martin and then worked as a grad assistant at both Jacksonville State and Mississippi before getting his first defensive coordinator job at Eastern Illinois.

Story to be updated...