Know Your Opponent: North Alabama
Indiana hits the hardwood again on Sunday as North Alabama comes to Assembly Hall for one of IU's final tune-ups before conference play gets underway.
North Alabama is coming off of its first loss of the season as head coach Tony Pujol enters his third year on the bench. This is also the third year that North Alabama has been a division I program.
Junior guard Jamari Blackmon leads the Lions once again this season with 14.7 points per game. In his first two seasons, he averaged 15.3 points per game against the three power programs that the Lions faced (Indiana, Gonzaga, Pitt). Last season he finished with 19 points against the Hoosiers. Blackmon shot 36 percent from deep last season but is just 6-of-27 this year.
Up front, Emanuel Littles averages 11.0 points and 11.0 rebounds per game and is a force on both ends of the floor. He ranks 11th in North Alabama program history with 540 career rebounds (9.2 average for his career). 25 of his 59 career games have been double-digit rebound outings. So far this season, he is grabbing five offensive rebounds per game.
Mervin James is coming off of an All-Conference Freshman Team season for North Alabama and is off to a hot start this season. He is averaging a team-high 18 points per game.
Two other names to keep an eye on are CJ Brim (15.0 ppg) and James Anderson (15.0 ppg). Both have played in just one game this season due to COVID restrictions, so it's unclear their status for Sunday's game.
Altogether, North Alabama has six players averaging double-digit points through three games.
North Alabama Projected Starters:
G - Jamari Blackmon (Jr; 6-1; 120)
Stats: 14.7 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 3.0 apg
F - Payton Youngblood (Sr; 6-5; 200)
Stats: 11.3 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 1.3 apg
F - Isaac Chatman (Jr; 6-6; 200)
Stats: 5.5 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 0.7 apg
F - Mervin James (So; 6-7; 215)
Stats: 18.0 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 1.3 apg
F - Emanuel Littles (Jr; 6-7; 215)
Stats: 11.0 ppg, 11.0 rpg, 1.3 apg
Things To Watch For Indiana:
Indiana is coming off of its second loss of the season, this one being a heartbreaker in overtime. The Hoosiers are clearly the better team and should dominate in this one from start to finish. They need to have that mentality, however.
After four straight games against high-major opponents, this one is a much needed game where the younger players will be able to find a bit of a rhythm and see increased minutes. Hopefully it's a game where they can grab some confidence heading into Big Ten play.
We know the frontcourt is going to continue its stellar play, but IU needs more out of the backcourt, especially with their ability to shoot the ball. It has been another slow start to the season in terms of shooting, so we'll see if that changes on Sunday.
Game Information:
Who: North Alabama (2-1) at Indiana (3-2)
When: Sunday, Dec. 13 @ 12 pm ET
Where: Bloomington, IN
TV: BTN (Chris Vosters and Brian Butch)
Radio: IU Radio Network with Don Fischer and Errek Suhr
---
QUICK HITTERS
• Indiana and North Alabama have played just one time previously, IU winning 91-65 in 2019.
• The Hoosiers own the 2nd toughest schedule among P5 schools according to kenPom, and first in the Big Ten.
• This is North Alabama's third year as a Division I program.
• Jamari Blackmon and Emanuel Littles were placed on the ASUN Preseason All-Conference Team
• North Alabama was picked to finish sixth in the ASUN Conference.
----
