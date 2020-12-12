Indiana hits the hardwood again on Sunday as North Alabama comes to Assembly Hall for one of IU's final tune-ups before conference play gets underway.

North Alabama is coming off of its first loss of the season as head coach Tony Pujol enters his third year on the bench. This is also the third year that North Alabama has been a division I program.

Junior guard Jamari Blackmon leads the Lions once again this season with 14.7 points per game. In his first two seasons, he averaged 15.3 points per game against the three power programs that the Lions faced (Indiana, Gonzaga, Pitt). Last season he finished with 19 points against the Hoosiers. Blackmon shot 36 percent from deep last season but is just 6-of-27 this year.

Up front, Emanuel Littles averages 11.0 points and 11.0 rebounds per game and is a force on both ends of the floor. He ranks 11th in North Alabama program history with 540 career rebounds (9.2 average for his career). 25 of his 59 career games have been double-digit rebound outings. So far this season, he is grabbing five offensive rebounds per game.

Mervin James is coming off of an All-Conference Freshman Team season for North Alabama and is off to a hot start this season. He is averaging a team-high 18 points per game.

Two other names to keep an eye on are CJ Brim (15.0 ppg) and James Anderson (15.0 ppg). Both have played in just one game this season due to COVID restrictions, so it's unclear their status for Sunday's game.

Altogether, North Alabama has six players averaging double-digit points through three games.