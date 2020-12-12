At 6-foot-6 inches, Carter Smith is in an intimidating player on the offensive line.

The fact that is a three-star recruit and a 2nd Team All-Ohio award winner is a plus for the Olentangy Liberty junior, who recently picked up a scholarship offer from Indiana University.

Smith told TheHoosier.com this week that it was "amazing" to get an offer from the Hoosiers.

"I hold Indiana in very high regard. It's going to be high in my top schools and the coaches, academic prestige and culture really excited me," said Smith, who helped guide Olentangy Liberty to an 8-4 record this season.

The offer from Indiana, which came from head coach Tom Allen and assistant Kasey Teegardin, is the first Big Ten offer for Smith.

"They told me that my athleticism and speed on the line portray what they look for on the field," Smith said. "I just want to get onto campus and see what my life will be like at Indiana."