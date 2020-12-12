With 20 offers to his credit, 2021 WR Malachi Bennett has reopened his recruiting and the Indiana Hoosiers are in the mix.

Bennett committed to UAB in August, but opened it back up and recently told TheHoosier.com that since reopening his recruitment, he and Indiana assistant coach Grant Heard have spoken daily and their relationship continues to grow.

"I have been hearing from them a lot. I talk to them daily, and Indiana is in the top schools I am looking at," said the Fairfield, Alabama native.

Bennett, who is a wide receiver at Fairfield Preparatory School, was selected to the ASWA Class 5A all-state football team and helped Fairfield win a state title in basketball. Last year, he caught 44 passes for 808 yards and nine touchdowns while adding three interceptions in football and averaged 11.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists a game in basketball.