TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: August 7th

{{ timeAgo('2020-08-07 03:00:00 -0500') }} other sports Edit

The Hoosier Daily: August 7th

Jimmy Sutton • TheHoosier
Staff

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

https://si.com

Seen on TheHoosier

New Zealand's James Evans remains firm on Hoosiers

Florida DE Zane Durant talks offer from Hoosiers

WATCH: Tom Allen discusses opening of fall camp, looks ahead to the season

IU AD Scott Dolson gives update on financial situation, contingency plans

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

IU FOOTBALL ROLLING INTO FALL CAMP-- Hoosier Sports Report

IU snubbed in coaches poll-- Crimson Quarry

Here’s how IU Athletics is helping athletes get paid in the future-- Crimson Quarry

IU Athletics announces plan for 2020 football ticket sales and coronavirus requirements-- Indiana Daily Student

DIPRIMIO: Another Gear – Jackson-Davis Aims for Big Second Year-- IU Athletics

Scott Dolson Zoom Press Conference Video & Transcript-- IU Athletics

Quoted: Fall Camp Practice #1-- IU Athletics

Other Global Headlines

Bucks rally from 23 points down to roll Heat, clinch No. 1 seed in East-- Yahoo Sports

Tiger Woods in contention after solid opening round at PGA Championship-- Yahoo Sports

A team-by-team look at which NFL players have opted out of the 2020 season due to coronavirus concerns-- Yahoo Sports

Ben Simmons out indefinitely with partially dislocated kneecap-- Yahoo Sports

{{ article.author_name }}