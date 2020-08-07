TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: August 7th

The Hoosier Daily: August 7th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on TheHoosier
New Zealand's James Evans remains firm on Hoosiers
Florida DE Zane Durant talks offer from Hoosiers
WATCH: Tom Allen discusses opening of fall camp, looks ahead to the season
IU AD Scott Dolson gives update on financial situation, contingency plans
Tweets of the Day
The Big East and Big Ten are two conferences that have discussed using a bubble for basketball this season, per sources. However, it’s just one of multiple options that has been discussed.— Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) August 6, 2020
🚨NEW MIX🚨— Jamie Shaw (@JamieShaw5) August 6, 2020
Isaac McKneely is West Virginia's Top Prospect! Got Swag, Bounce & an Absolute Burner 🔥🔥
WATCH the Highlights 👇
🎥: https://t.co/NuUEbvQT9T pic.twitter.com/d3DZyct493
3 of Indiana's first 4 games and half of their season wil be against teams currently ranked in the USA Today Top 25 Coaches Poll. #iufb https://t.co/42vYW1nshn— Coyle & Leary ISB Radio🎙️ (@jimcoyleISB) August 6, 2020
Finally. pic.twitter.com/1PLieGdWE6— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) August 6, 2020
Another top player in the Big Ten opts out. #iufb https://t.co/ibhBtdVtFX— Jon Blau (@Jon_Blau) August 6, 2020
Scott Brooks called Thomas Bryant's performance yesterday “the best defensive game I’ve ever seen him play.” And that, after all, is why the Wizards were excited for the bubble.— Fred Katz (@FredKatz) August 6, 2020
On a team trying to learn about and develop its players for next year: https://t.co/FXz5FarbCK pic.twitter.com/YtWTQiohxv
Headlines
IU FOOTBALL ROLLING INTO FALL CAMP-- Hoosier Sports Report
IU snubbed in coaches poll-- Crimson Quarry
Here’s how IU Athletics is helping athletes get paid in the future-- Crimson Quarry
IU Athletics announces plan for 2020 football ticket sales and coronavirus requirements-- Indiana Daily Student
DIPRIMIO: Another Gear – Jackson-Davis Aims for Big Second Year-- IU Athletics
Scott Dolson Zoom Press Conference Video & Transcript-- IU Athletics
Quoted: Fall Camp Practice #1-- IU Athletics
Other Global Headlines
Bucks rally from 23 points down to roll Heat, clinch No. 1 seed in East-- Yahoo Sports
Tiger Woods in contention after solid opening round at PGA Championship-- Yahoo Sports
A team-by-team look at which NFL players have opted out of the 2020 season due to coronavirus concerns-- Yahoo Sports
Ben Simmons out indefinitely with partially dislocated kneecap-- Yahoo Sports
