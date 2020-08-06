While other athletic departments at colleges and universities across the nation are cutting programs and deciding what to do with fans in the stands, Indiana University director of athletics Scott Dolson told media members Thursday he is looking at all options and will not rush into a decision when it comes to financial decisions surrounding the athletic department.

Dolson said that since being named as the replacement to Fred Glass back in March, he has participated in close to 100 meetings with other athletic directors.

“We meet about four times a year in typical times. I’ve had 25 years worth of meetings in four months. I hate we are in this situation, but the meetings have been extremely beneficial,” Dolson said.

Dolson was asked if Indiana and the Big Ten are considering a plan similar to the Pac-12 Conference, which is examining a conference-wide loan that would be accessed by individual athletic departments. According to a story by the San Jose Mercury News, each athletic department could access a maximum of $83 million per school and an interest rate of 3.75 percent over 10 years. The story states if each athletic department opted for the maximum amount, the total would be $996 million. The conference’s television contracts with Fox and ESPN, which are worth $1.2 billion over the next four years, provides the collateral needed for the loan.

Dolson told the media that currently, he is having frequent conversations with the university’s chief financial officer.

“What we’ve tried to do is put together all kinds of contingency plans and be ready for all different kinds of scenarios," Dolson said. "Our CFO has been helpful. We haven’t gotten into which direction we will go."

"We will take our time, we have lots of different plans and we want to wait until the last minute and base decisions on where things are locally, where things are as a university and where we are as a state."