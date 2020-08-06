The Indiana Hoosiers have reached back into the state of Florida for its next defensive prospect, offering 2022 defensive end Zane Durant, of Lake Nona High School in Orlando.

Durant told TheHoosier.com that the offer from the Hoosiers was “huge,” adding Indiana ranks among his top five offers.

“It is huge for me because I’ve always dreamt of playing football at the highest level, and Indiana and the Big Ten are doing that as a power five conference," Durant said. "The culture and the fan base that IU has at their games stands out to me the most."

