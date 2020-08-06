WATCH: Tom Allen discusses opening of fall camp, looks ahead to the season
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
On Thursday, Indiana football head coach Tom Allen discussed the opening day of fall camp, the offseason and looks ahead to this season.
Today was the first day of camp for any Big Ten team following the full release of the conference schedule on Wednesday.
Indiana will travel for week one to take on Wisconsin on September 4th.
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.