The Indiana football team will have a bit of international flair in their special teams as New Zealand punter James Evans, who committed to Indiana in May, remains firm on enrolling early in January. His path to Indiana will be unlike any other player’s as he told TheHoosier.com he grew up never actually playing football, but instead rugby.

And his first love wasn’t Indiana, but rather the Oregon Ducks. “I became a fan of the sport watching Marcus Mariota and the Oregon Ducks in his Heisman winning season. Over the years, I’ve watched a lot more college football than NFL football purely because college football is on Sunday’s New Zealand time, while I couldn’t really watch NFL games at schools on Mondays,” Evans said. Playing rugby, Evans learned to punt, but admits there are a lot of differences between punting in football and punting in rugby. “There are a lot of technical differences between the two," Evans said. "Punting an American football is a lot more technical and one slight mishap can run the result of the kick. So, a lot of film review, repetition and technique coaching has helped." Improving each time out, Evans decided to take a leap and contacted Prokick Australia, flying to Melbourne for a try out and an opportunity to land on a college in America. “Things went well and I ended up doing a few months of practice and SAT’s while finishing up high school," Evans explained. "I moved over to Melbourne the end of January and started with Prokick. They came to me and said we want you to go to Indiana in March and by mid-April, I had an offer."

The offer was something he could never have dreamed of. “It means so much to myself and my family," Evans said. "The opportunity was, obviously, too good to pass up. Going to play football in the Big Ten and study in an internationally renowned business school is special." The New Zeland standout said that the coaches at Prokick Australia, Nathan Chapman and John Smith, tried to find a school that fit Evans both from an academic and individual standpoint. “Indiana was the first school that they seriously considered sending me to, and I am very fortunate that I landed in Indiana," Evans described. "All the coaches and players I’ve had the opportunity to speak to are, first and foremost, great people, and I feel very comfortable and at home as a Hoosier." Since receiving an offer and committing to the Hoosiers, he has been speaking with Coach Kasey Teegarden and Coach Tom Allen regularly. “They’re all top class guys and coaches. They talk to me not just as an athlete, but more so as a human being," Evans said. "I get on really well with all the coaches and can joke with them about anything. "I think we are building a special program at Indiana and the camaraderie and brotherhood in the program is strong. I think all that stems from the main philosophy of LEO (love each other)."

James Evans committed to Indiana before even visiting the campus