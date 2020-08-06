New Zealand's James Evans remains firm on Hoosiers
The Indiana football team will have a bit of international flair in their special teams as New Zealand punter James Evans, who committed to Indiana in May, remains firm on enrolling early in January.
His path to Indiana will be unlike any other player’s as he told TheHoosier.com he grew up never actually playing football, but instead rugby.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
And his first love wasn’t Indiana, but rather the Oregon Ducks.
“I became a fan of the sport watching Marcus Mariota and the Oregon Ducks in his Heisman winning season. Over the years, I’ve watched a lot more college football than NFL football purely because college football is on Sunday’s New Zealand time, while I couldn’t really watch NFL games at schools on Mondays,” Evans said.
Playing rugby, Evans learned to punt, but admits there are a lot of differences between punting in football and punting in rugby.
“There are a lot of technical differences between the two," Evans said. "Punting an American football is a lot more technical and one slight mishap can run the result of the kick. So, a lot of film review, repetition and technique coaching has helped."
Improving each time out, Evans decided to take a leap and contacted Prokick Australia, flying to Melbourne for a try out and an opportunity to land on a college in America.
“Things went well and I ended up doing a few months of practice and SAT’s while finishing up high school," Evans explained. "I moved over to Melbourne the end of January and started with Prokick. They came to me and said we want you to go to Indiana in March and by mid-April, I had an offer."
The offer was something he could never have dreamed of.
“It means so much to myself and my family," Evans said. "The opportunity was, obviously, too good to pass up. Going to play football in the Big Ten and study in an internationally renowned business school is special."
The New Zeland standout said that the coaches at Prokick Australia, Nathan Chapman and John Smith, tried to find a school that fit Evans both from an academic and individual standpoint.
“Indiana was the first school that they seriously considered sending me to, and I am very fortunate that I landed in Indiana," Evans described. "All the coaches and players I’ve had the opportunity to speak to are, first and foremost, great people, and I feel very comfortable and at home as a Hoosier."
Since receiving an offer and committing to the Hoosiers, he has been speaking with Coach Kasey Teegarden and Coach Tom Allen regularly.
“They’re all top class guys and coaches. They talk to me not just as an athlete, but more so as a human being," Evans said. "I get on really well with all the coaches and can joke with them about anything.
"I think we are building a special program at Indiana and the camaraderie and brotherhood in the program is strong. I think all that stems from the main philosophy of LEO (love each other)."
Ironically, he has not visited Bloomington. He hasn’t even visited the United States, so his first trip to America will be when he reports to Bloomington.
“I was hoping to come out for a visit and see campus, but, obviously, we are in a global pandemic so we will have to wait and see," Evans said. "I moved back home from Melbourne to Auckland because trainings were cancelled due to the pandemic. We’re very lucky to be basically Covid free in Auckland and everything is open, so my training is going well.
"I’m currently punting four times a week, doing five to six gym sessions and doing pool recovery two to three times a week. It’s been very full on, but I’ve been able to see a lot of progression both in the gym and out punting."
When he enrolls with the Hoosiers in January, he will be the second international player Tom Allen has had, but the first to deal with a global pandemic.
“Things aren’t looking great at the moment in Indiana, so I’m just staying patient and informed and taking things as they come,” Evans said.
Current punter Haydon Whitehead hails from Melbourne, Australia and trained at Prokick Australia. Evans noted that played a role in him opting for the Hoosiers.
“Definitely. If he didn’t play so well, they probably wouldn’t come back and get another Prokick player," Evans said. "Speaking to the coaches, they hold him in very high regard as both a punter and leader within the program, and I think we can expect a big season from him.
"He’s also done a great job in mentoring and answering all the questions I have to him. I am ready to get on campus and get started."
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.