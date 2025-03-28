Report: Indiana forward Bryson Tucker to enter the transfer portal

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana forward Bryson Tucker has entered the transfer portal, according to multiple reports.
The move comes around a week after Indiana officially announced the hiring of new coach Darian DeVries.
A true freshman this past season, Tucker found consistent playing time tough to come by. He's the seventh Indiana player to enter the transfer portal this offseason.
Tucker has three years of eligibility remaining.
SEE ALSO:
- Indiana basketball 2025 transfer portal tracker
- Report: Indiana guard Gabe Cupps to enter the transfer portal
- Report: Indiana forward Malik Reneau to enter the transfer portal
- Report: Indiana forward Mackenzie Mgbako to enter the transfer portal
- Report: Indiana guard Jakai Newton to enter the transfer portal
Tucker, a former five-star recruit and McDonald's All-American, was Indiana's lone signee out of the 2025 high school class. He made 23 appearances for the Hoosiers this past season—all of which came off the bench—averaging 16.5 minutes a contest.
A 6-foot-6 forward, Tucker averaged 5.4 points and 2.9 rebounds per game. He shot 37.8% from the field and 15.0% from 3-point range on 0.9 attempts a night.
Tucker scored in double-figures three times during the 2024-25 season, however he was held under 10 points in his final 13 appearances of the season.
Perhaps the freshman's best performance of the season came in December against Minnesota. Tucker recorded 16 points and six rebounds on 6-of-10 shooting from the floor.
With the DeVries era in Bloomington now in full swing, Indiana's roster is likely to experience some significant turnover. Tucker is one of a number of Hoosiers to depart this offseason.
–––––
Like this content? Join the conversation on TheHoosier.com's premium message boards and subscribe today!
– Follow TheHoosier on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook!
– Subscribe to TheHoosier on YouTube for more content
– Interact with fellow fans on TheHoosier's Premium Football Board and Premium Hoops Board