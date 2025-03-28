Report: Indiana forward Bryson Tucker to enter the transfer portal

Hard Truth produces a highly awarded line of Sweet Mash Bourbon and Rye Whiskeys, made from grain-to-glass in Brown County, Indiana. Named a top-3 best American Rye by the International Whisky Competition, Sweet Mash Rye has been a long-time fan-favorite sipping whiskey, but the newer High Road Rye and Sweet Mash Bourbon are the perfect pairing for your gameday. Great on their own, or in a cocktail.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana forward Bryson Tucker has entered the transfer portal, according to multiple reports. The move comes around a week after Indiana officially announced the hiring of new coach Darian DeVries. A true freshman this past season, Tucker found consistent playing time tough to come by. He's the seventh Indiana player to enter the transfer portal this offseason. Tucker has three years of eligibility remaining.

