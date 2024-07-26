The 6-foot-4 righty has two years of eligibility remaining.

On Thursday, Indiana Wesleyan right-handed pitcher Will Eldridge announced his commitment to Indiana via his social media pages.

Indiana baseball isn't quite done in the transfer portal just yet, as the Hoosiers look to continue to improve their roster for the 2025 season.

Eldridge, a Cutler, Indiana native, spent the first two seasons of his collegiate career pitching at the NAIA level with Indiana Wesleyan.

As a true freshman in 2023, Eldridge recorded a 5.37 ERA in 18 appearances -- 15 of which were starts. In 70.1 innings pitched, Eldridge struck out 89 opposing hitters, holding opposition batters to just a .189 average on the year.

For his efforts as a freshman with the Wildcats, Eldridge earned Crossroads League Co-Newcomer of the Year honors. He was also selected to the All-Crossroads second team.

This past season in 2024, Eldridge's usage dropped significantly. He made just nine appearances -- all coming in relief -- and pitched just 18.1 innings a year ago.

His 4.91 ERA was an improvement on his freshman season, as was his .185 batting average against, however the sample sizes aren't comparable.

A tall righty, Eldridge's low to mid 90s fastball is something the Hoosiers can look to build off of for the future.

Eldridge is now the ninth player and seventh pitcher to pledge his commitment to Indiana via the transfer portal this offseason.