The 2024 MLB Draft came to a close on Tuesday down in Arlington, Texas. After the Hoosiers had no players selected through the draft's first two rounds on Sunday, four former Indiana standouts heard their names called during day two of this year's draft on Monday. Right-handed pitchers Luke Sinnard and Connor Foley, as well as outfielders Nick Mitchell and Carter Mathison all came off the board on Monday. With rounds 11-20 taking place over the course of a couple hours on Tuesday afternoon, below is all the former Hoosiers drafted on day three of the 2024 MLB Draft.



BROCK TIBBITTS - CATCHER/FIRST BASEMAN

On Tuesday, the Toronto Blue Jays selected Brock Tibbitts with the No. 397 overall pick in the 13th round of the 2024 MLB Draft. Throughout Tibbitts' three-year Indiana career, the New Albany, Ohio native proved to be one of the most consistent Hoosiers in recent memory. Between occupying first base or catching balls and strikes behind the plate, Tibbitts had a streak of 149 straight games started at Indiana -- the third-longest streak since 2008 -- broken this past season due to a lower body injury. Over the course of 2024, Tibbitts hit .313 at the dish, with 43 RBIs in his 46 starts for the Hoosiers. Developing into a quality backstop and one of the best defensive first baseman in the Big Ten throughout his three seasons in Bloomington, Tibbitts finished his Indiana career as a .313 hitter. He collected 154 RBIs throughout his time with the Hoosiers, finishing just one hit shy of 200 career hits. Back in 2022, Tibbitts was one of the trio of Indiana freshman that earned freshman All-American honors. Then, in 2023, Tibbitts earned a second team All-Big Ten selection. Tibbitts is now the fifth player overall to be selected out of Indiana in this year's draft and the second Hoosiers drafted by Toronto. During day two of the draft, the Blue Jays selected another former Hoosiers in outfielder Nick Mitchell with the No. 136 overall pick in the fourth compensatory round of the draft.

BRAYDEN RISEDORPH - RIGHT-HANDED PITCHER