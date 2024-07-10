Haas, a Hancock, New Hampshire native, has two years of eligibility remaining.

Stonehill transfer right-handed pitcher Peter Haas has committed to Indiana, he announced via his Instagram back in late June.

Indiana baseball has remained active in the transfer portal this offseason, particularly on the pitching market.

Haas, a 6-foot-2 and 190 pound righty, began his college baseball career at Stonehill back in 2022, when he was named the NE10 Northeast Division Rookie Pitcher of the Year.

The right-hander recorded a 2.51 ERA in seven starts -- 43.0 innings pitched -- as a true freshman. Haas struck out 50 batters and walked just nine during his stellar freshman campaign with the Sky Hawks.

After missing the entirety of the 2023 season due to injury, Haas returned in 2024 to pitch at Stonehill.

Following a lost 2023 season, Haas struggled to return to his freshman year form. The righty made 12 appearances, 10 of which were starts, racking up 54.0 innings pitched this past season.

Haas recorded a 5.33 ERA, striking out 49 hitters as a redshirt sophomore at Stonehill. He also walked 22 hitters this past season, as opposition batters hit .290 off of Haas.

It's not hard to see why the Hoosiers would be interested in someone like Haas. If the right-hander is able to get back to being the pitcher he was as a freshman, Haas could become an important piece in the Hoosiers' starting rotation.

Haas is now the eighth member overall and sixth pitcher of Indiana's 2024 transfer class.