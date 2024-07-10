Yarberry, who just finished his freshman season with the Billikens, has three years of eligibility remaining.

Saint Louis right-handed pitcher Jackson Yarberry announced his commitment Jeff Mercer and the Hoosiers via his Instagram last week.

Indiana baseball's 2024 transfer class has continued to grow over the last handful of weeks.

A 6-foot-3 righty, Yarberry spent his first season of college baseball at Saint Louis, where he made plenty of appearances for the Billikens.

During the 2024 season, Yarberry made 19 appearances -- four of which were starts.

The Lake St. Louis, Missouri native was predominantly a multi-inning relief guy last year at Saint Louis, working more than one complete innings on 11 different occasions. Yarberry tossed a season-high 6.0 innings during a weekend series against Rhode Island.

Across his freshman campaign, Yarbery amassed an ERA of 6.33 and a record of 6-3. Yarberry struck out 33 batters, while walking 14 in 42.2 innings of work.

A young arm with plenty of room to grow throughout the rest of his career, Yarberry is the seventh member of the Hoosiers' incoming transfer class.

He's the fifth pitcher to pledge their commitment to Indiana via the transfer portal this offseason.