News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-06 05:00:00 -0500') }} other sports Edit

Hoosier Daily: May 6

Jon Sauber • TheHoosier.com
@JSauberTH
Staff

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Mgie0vfmwpnfrawrbciz
Trayce Jackson-Davis is the highest-ranked player in the Hoosiers' 2019 recruiting class. (Stu Jackson/TheHoosier.com)

Seen on The Hoosier

Indiana Hoosiers Football: 2021 QB J.J. McCarthy Still In Contact With IU

Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall Of Fame Inducts Lance Stemler

2020 Guard R.J. Davis Discusses Indiana Offer

Indiana Hoosiers Football: IU Coaches Sending Out Tons Of New Offers

Indiana Five-Star Signee Trayce Jackson-Davis Wins Indiana Mr. Basketball

Tweets of the Day

Video of the Day

Headlines

Kyle Neddenriep of The Indianapolis Star does a Q&A with 2019 Mr. Basketball winner Trayce Jackson-Davis. -- Link

Neddenriep also looks at the 2019 Miss Basketball winner, future Hoosier Jorie Allen. -- Link

Matt Cohen of the Indiana Daily Student recaps the Indiana baseball team's first Big Ten series loss of the season. -- Link

Jared Kelly of the Indiana Daily Student says the Indiana softball team closed out its regular season with a series win over Penn State. -- Link

Stefan Krajisnik of the Indiana Daily Student profiles IU volleyball assistant coach Krista Vansant. -- Link

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}