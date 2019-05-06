#iubb has now landed 33% more Indiana Mr. Basketball winners (28) than all the other in-state schools combined (21): Purdue-11, Notre Dame- 2, Butler- 2, Evansville-2, Anderson-1, Ball State-1, Indiana Central- 1, Valparaiso- 1.

Center Grove High School’s @TrayceJackson is the 2019 Indiana Mr. Basketball. TJD is CG’s 1st Mr. Basketball. CG head basketball coach @Zach3Hahn is very proud of TJD. #TrojanPride @CGTrojanHoops pic.twitter.com/a7tuZoEol6

Kyle Neddenriep of The Indianapolis Star does a Q&A with 2019 Mr. Basketball winner Trayce Jackson-Davis. -- Link

Neddenriep also looks at the 2019 Miss Basketball winner, future Hoosier Jorie Allen. -- Link

Matt Cohen of the Indiana Daily Student recaps the Indiana baseball team's first Big Ten series loss of the season. -- Link

Jared Kelly of the Indiana Daily Student says the Indiana softball team closed out its regular season with a series win over Penn State. -- Link

Stefan Krajisnik of the Indiana Daily Student profiles IU volleyball assistant coach Krista Vansant. -- Link