Hoosier Daily: May 6
Indiana Hoosiers Football: 2021 QB J.J. McCarthy Still In Contact With IU
Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall Of Fame Inducts Lance Stemler
2020 Guard R.J. Davis Discusses Indiana Offer
Indiana Hoosiers Football: IU Coaches Sending Out Tons Of New Offers
Indiana Five-Star Signee Trayce Jackson-Davis Wins Indiana Mr. Basketball
IU sweeps Miss Basketball (Jorie Allen) and Mr. Basketball (Trayce Jackson-Davis) awards Sunday night. #iuwbb #iubb— Jeremy Price (@JPPrice) May 6, 2019
#iubb has now landed 33% more Indiana Mr. Basketball winners (28) than all the other in-state schools combined (21): Purdue-11, Notre Dame- 2, Butler- 2, Evansville-2, Anderson-1, Ball State-1, Indiana Central- 1, Valparaiso- 1.— Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) May 6, 2019
Andrew Saalfrank in Conference Games (🔥)— Indiana Baseball ⚾️ (@IndianaBase) May 6, 2019
34.2 IP
5-0
1.56 ERA
26 H
50 K
12 BB pic.twitter.com/0wpksVcvBS
Center Grove High School’s @TrayceJackson is the 2019 Indiana Mr. Basketball. TJD is CG’s 1st Mr. Basketball. CG head basketball coach @Zach3Hahn is very proud of TJD. #TrojanPride @CGTrojanHoops pic.twitter.com/a7tuZoEol6— CG Sports Network (@CGSportsNetwork) May 6, 2019
Kyle Neddenriep of The Indianapolis Star does a Q&A with 2019 Mr. Basketball winner Trayce Jackson-Davis. -- Link
Neddenriep also looks at the 2019 Miss Basketball winner, future Hoosier Jorie Allen. -- Link
Matt Cohen of the Indiana Daily Student recaps the Indiana baseball team's first Big Ten series loss of the season. -- Link
Jared Kelly of the Indiana Daily Student says the Indiana softball team closed out its regular season with a series win over Penn State. -- Link
Stefan Krajisnik of the Indiana Daily Student profiles IU volleyball assistant coach Krista Vansant. -- Link
