News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-05 16:49:23 -0500') }} football Edit

Indiana Hoosiers Football: IU Coaches Sending Out Tons Of New Offers

Mike Singer • TheHoosier.com
Recruiting Insider

Get a FREE 30-day trial using promo code IU30

Mafmmgy6qw2wnhocnnid
Indiana offered APB Jutahn McClain this past week (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

The Indiana Hoosiers' coaching staff is offering recruits at a very high clip. According to a study done on May 2, Indiana was No. 12 of all Power Five conference schools in offers sent out (a very unofficial study, but interesting nonetheless).

From April 28 to May 5, Indiana sent out 37 new scholarship offers, as the staff has been working hard on the recruiting trail. The Indiana coaches are on the road seeing prospects at high schools across the country in the month of May for the spring evaluation period.

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}