The Indiana Hoosiers' coaching staff is offering recruits at a very high clip. According to a study done on May 2, Indiana was No. 12 of all Power Five conference schools in offers sent out (a very unofficial study, but interesting nonetheless).

From April 28 to May 5, Indiana sent out 37 new scholarship offers, as the staff has been working hard on the recruiting trail. The Indiana coaches are on the road seeing prospects at high schools across the country in the month of May for the spring evaluation period.