Former IU forward Lance Stemler was inducted into the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame on Saturday.

According to this January 2019 story, the IBCA Hall of Fame "honors the best and most influential players, teams, coaches, media, officials and friends of basketball in Illinois history."

Prior to arriving at Southwestern Illinois and eventually IU, Stemler was named Belleville News Democrat Player of the Year as a senior at Waterloo (Ill.) Gibault High School after averaging 23 points and eight rebounds and helping his team to a 25-3 record and No. 6 state ranking. His performance earned him Class A all-state and also garnered second team all-metro status from the St. Louis Post Dispatch.

He was also an assistant coach Providence High School in New Lennox, Ill., during the 2011-12 season, according this November 2011 story from The Jeffersonville (Ind.) News and Tribune.

