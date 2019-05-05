News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-05 09:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Indiana Hoosiers Football: 2021 QB J.J. McCarthy Still In Contact With IU

Stu Jackson • TheHoosier.com
@StuJTH
Staff Writer
Stu Jackson covers Indiana University basketball, football and recruiting for TheHoosier.com. He also hosts Heard on The Hoosier, the site's official podcast.

Get a FREE 30-day trial using promo code IU30

Izu8keggfr2babqnfrbz
IU was the second school to offer 2021 quarterback J.J. McCarthy. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

CINCINNATI - Although his primary recruiter at Indiana holds a different title now, 2021 La Grange Park (Ill.) Nazareth Academy quarterback J.J. still hears from him and the program.

"A little bit," McCarthy told TheHoosier.com at last week's Rivals 3 Stripe Camp presented by adidas. "I talked to coach (Nick) Sheridan a couple weeks ago. He's just an awesome dude. I have nothing bad to say about that program. They're just an awesome coaching staff. They're doing something special this year."

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}