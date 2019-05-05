Greenwood (Ind.) Center Grove forward Trayce Jackson-Davis was named the 2019 IndyStar Mr. Basketball Sunday evening.

Jackson-Davis finished his senior season averaging 22 points, 9.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 2.8 blocks per game. He led the Center Grove Trojans to a semistate appearance where they ultimately fell to Indianapolis Ben Davis, 67-61.

He won the award over three other finalists: Indianapolis Cathedral guard and fellow IU signee Armaan Franklin, New Castle (Ind.) guard and Ball State signee Luke Bumbalough, and Valparaiso (Ind.) guard and Purdue signee Brandon Newman.

Jackson-Davis was also the state's only McDonald's All American in 2019.

The future Hoosier, who publicly committed to Indiana on November 30 after secretly signing during the early November signing period, is the first player from Center Grove to win the award.

With the five-star signee taking home the award, the Hoosiers will sign a Mr. Basketball for the second year in a row after Romeo Langford won the award in 2018 and signed with Indiana. This marks the first time that will be the case since Luke Recker won the award and signed with the Hoosiers in 1997 and Tom Cloverdale did the same in 1998.

Jackson-Davis will be the 28th Indiana Mr. Basketball to play for the Hoosiers. The list of the previous 27 winners to play for IU can be found in full below:

Ed Schienbein, 1940

Tom Schwartz, 1945

Bill Garrett, 1947

Bob Masters, 1948

Hallie Bryant, 1953

Jimmy Rayl, 1959

Dick Van Arsdale, 1961

Tom Van Arsdale, 1961

George McGinnis, 1969

Dave Shepherd, 1970

Kent Benson, 1973

Ray Tolbert, 1977

Steve Bouchie, 1979

Steve Alford, 1983

Delray Brooks, 1984

Jay Edwards, 1987

Lyndon Jones, 1987

Pat Graham, 1989

Damon Bailey, 1990

Luke Recker, 1997

Tom Coverdale, 1998

Jared Jeffries, 2000

A.J. Ratliff, 2004

Eric Gordon, 2007

Jordan Hulls, 2009

Cody Zeller, 2011

Romeo Langford, 2018