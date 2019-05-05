Indiana Five-Star Signee Trayce Jackson-Davis Wins Indiana Mr. Basketball
Greenwood (Ind.) Center Grove forward Trayce Jackson-Davis was named the 2019 IndyStar Mr. Basketball Sunday evening.
Jackson-Davis finished his senior season averaging 22 points, 9.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 2.8 blocks per game. He led the Center Grove Trojans to a semistate appearance where they ultimately fell to Indianapolis Ben Davis, 67-61.
He won the award over three other finalists: Indianapolis Cathedral guard and fellow IU signee Armaan Franklin, New Castle (Ind.) guard and Ball State signee Luke Bumbalough, and Valparaiso (Ind.) guard and Purdue signee Brandon Newman.
Jackson-Davis was also the state's only McDonald's All American in 2019.
The future Hoosier, who publicly committed to Indiana on November 30 after secretly signing during the early November signing period, is the first player from Center Grove to win the award.
With the five-star signee taking home the award, the Hoosiers will sign a Mr. Basketball for the second year in a row after Romeo Langford won the award in 2018 and signed with Indiana. This marks the first time that will be the case since Luke Recker won the award and signed with the Hoosiers in 1997 and Tom Cloverdale did the same in 1998.
Jackson-Davis will be the 28th Indiana Mr. Basketball to play for the Hoosiers. The list of the previous 27 winners to play for IU can be found in full below:
Ed Schienbein, 1940
Tom Schwartz, 1945
Bill Garrett, 1947
Bob Masters, 1948
Hallie Bryant, 1953
Jimmy Rayl, 1959
Dick Van Arsdale, 1961
Tom Van Arsdale, 1961
George McGinnis, 1969
Dave Shepherd, 1970
Kent Benson, 1973
Ray Tolbert, 1977
Steve Bouchie, 1979
Steve Alford, 1983
Delray Brooks, 1984
Jay Edwards, 1987
Lyndon Jones, 1987
Pat Graham, 1989
Damon Bailey, 1990
Luke Recker, 1997
Tom Coverdale, 1998
Jared Jeffries, 2000
A.J. Ratliff, 2004
Eric Gordon, 2007
Jordan Hulls, 2009
Cody Zeller, 2011
Romeo Langford, 2018
