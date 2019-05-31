News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-31 00:41:25 -0500') }} other sports Edit

Hoosier Daily: May 31

Jon Sauber • TheHoosier.com
@JSauberTH
Basketball Recruiting Reporter

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Ztkbp0v3ymr6mjxd6vy3
Anthony Leal (Stu Jackson/TheHoosier.com)

Seen on The Hoosier

Notebook: Miller Planning On Four-Man Class In 2020

Notebook: Allen Wants More Depth On Offensive And Defensive Lines

Trey Galloway recaps Indiana official visit

Indiana Football Announces Five Kickoff Times For 2019 Season

Hoosier News & Views: Jerome Hunter, Open Scholarships, Armaan Franklin

Hoosier News & Views: Depth At Line Of Scrimmage, 2019 Arrivals, Leadership

Tweets of the Day

Video of the Day

Headlines

Mike Miller of The Bloomington Herald-Times says the Indiana baseball team is eager to bounce back in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. -- Link

Jeremy Price of The Bloomington Herald-Times examines next season's IU men's soccer schedule. -- Link

Alex Bozich of Inside the Hall examines the Big Ten men's basketball rosters after the NBA draft's withdrawal deadline. -- Link

Podcast: Bozich and Jerod Morris of The Assembly Call discuss players' NBA draft decisions and the IU event at Huber's Orchard and Winery. -- Link

Jack Ankony of The Hoosier Network previews Indiana baseball's matchup with Illinois State. -- Link

Gregg Doyel of The Indianapolis Star says Romeo Langford sacrificed his draft stock for IU. -- Link

Zach Osterman of The Indianapolis Star ponders whether IU baseball can break into college baseball's top tier. -- Link

Dylan Wallace of the Indiana Daily Student examines the IU women's tennis team's two newest additions. -- Link

Wallace also looks at the Indiana women's soccer team's two newest additions. -- Link

Zackary Swoboda of the Indiana Daily Student says IU field hockey is adding a new assistant coach. -- Link

Eric Crawford of WDRB.com says Archie Miller is shifting his focus forward. -- Link

Crawford and colleague Aaron Matas look at Indiana baseball's Gabe Bierman's return to Louisville just weeks after the death of his father. -- Link

Dustin Dopirak of The Athletic ($) examines what Archie Miller's comments at Huber's mean. -- Link

Craig Pearson of the News and Tribune says Archie Miller has a strong belief in Romeo Langford's future. -- Link

Kevin Brockway of CNHI Sports Indiana says Tom Allen is excited about next season's freshman class. -- Link

Brockway also says Indiana baseball freshman Gabe Bierman is pitching to make his late father proud. -- Link

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}