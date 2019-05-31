Hoosier Daily: May 31
Seen on The Hoosier
Notebook: Miller Planning On Four-Man Class In 2020
Notebook: Allen Wants More Depth On Offensive And Defensive Lines
Trey Galloway recaps Indiana official visit
Indiana Football Announces Five Kickoff Times For 2019 Season
Hoosier News & Views: Jerome Hunter, Open Scholarships, Armaan Franklin
Hoosier News & Views: Depth At Line Of Scrimmage, 2019 Arrivals, Leadership
Tweets of the Day
The new guys. @unkle44artty x @TrayceJackson pic.twitter.com/Hq4rQDTFTV— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) May 30, 2019
The Hoosier O-Line doing some work today!! Absolutely incredible working with @Habitat_org !! A wonderful opportunity to help Hoosiers in our community! #IUFB @CoachAllenIU pic.twitter.com/0TFAf1f0U7— Britt Beery (@BrittBeery78) May 30, 2019
Andrew Saalfrank is our first All-American pitcher since Joey DeNato in 2014. pic.twitter.com/hEh3zeNqV2— Indiana Baseball ⚾️ (@IndianaBase) May 30, 2019
Video of the Day
Postseason baseball in Louisville. See you tomorrow, Hoosier Nation. pic.twitter.com/SEuYxqaew3— Indiana Baseball ⚾️ (@IndianaBase) May 30, 2019
Headlines
Mike Miller of The Bloomington Herald-Times says the Indiana baseball team is eager to bounce back in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. -- Link
Jeremy Price of The Bloomington Herald-Times examines next season's IU men's soccer schedule. -- Link
Alex Bozich of Inside the Hall examines the Big Ten men's basketball rosters after the NBA draft's withdrawal deadline. -- Link
Podcast: Bozich and Jerod Morris of The Assembly Call discuss players' NBA draft decisions and the IU event at Huber's Orchard and Winery. -- Link
Jack Ankony of The Hoosier Network previews Indiana baseball's matchup with Illinois State. -- Link
Gregg Doyel of The Indianapolis Star says Romeo Langford sacrificed his draft stock for IU. -- Link
Zach Osterman of The Indianapolis Star ponders whether IU baseball can break into college baseball's top tier. -- Link
Dylan Wallace of the Indiana Daily Student examines the IU women's tennis team's two newest additions. -- Link
Wallace also looks at the Indiana women's soccer team's two newest additions. -- Link
Zackary Swoboda of the Indiana Daily Student says IU field hockey is adding a new assistant coach. -- Link
Eric Crawford of WDRB.com says Archie Miller is shifting his focus forward. -- Link
Crawford and colleague Aaron Matas look at Indiana baseball's Gabe Bierman's return to Louisville just weeks after the death of his father. -- Link
Dustin Dopirak of The Athletic ($) examines what Archie Miller's comments at Huber's mean. -- Link
Craig Pearson of the News and Tribune says Archie Miller has a strong belief in Romeo Langford's future. -- Link
Kevin Brockway of CNHI Sports Indiana says Tom Allen is excited about next season's freshman class. -- Link
Brockway also says Indiana baseball freshman Gabe Bierman is pitching to make his late father proud. -- Link
