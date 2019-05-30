Kickoff times are now set for five IU games this fall, including the season-opener.

Indiana will open the season with a noon eastern time kickoff against Ball State at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 31, according to a joint announcement Thursday from IU Athletics, the Big Ten Conference, FOX, BTN and CBS. CBS Sports Network will televise the game.

The other four games with set times:

Saturday, Sept. 7: Eastern Illinois at Indiana (Home Opener), 3:30 p.m. ET, BTN

Saturday, Sept. 14: Ohio State at Indiana, Noon ET, FOX

Saturday, Sept. 28: Indiana at Michigan State, 3:30 p.m. ET OR 4 p.m. ET, Network TBA

Saturday, Oct. 12: Rutgers at Indiana (Homecoming), Noon ET, Network TBA

IU's home game against Ohio State could end up bringing a large amount of exposure to the program and be its most-watched contest of the season.

Last year, FOX registered its most-watched regular season of college football in network history with average viewership of 3,324,000. That included last year's Week 6 matchup between the Buckeyes and the Hoosiers, a 49-26 OSU win in Columbus which drew nearly four million viewers on the network and produced the fourth-highest rated college football game of the weekend, according to data from sportsmediawatch.com.