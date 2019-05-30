Trey Galloway recaps Indiana official visit
Culver (Ind.) Academies three-star guard Trey Galloway completed his junior year official visit to Indiana May 29, and came away impressed with the Hoosiers.
How big of an impact did the visit have on Galloway?
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news