BORDEN, Ind. -- Indiana is, for the most part, officially done with the 2019 class.

Barring a player becoming available who is an "impactful decision," IU head coach Archie Miller plans to carry over the two remaining scholarships from 2019 into the 2020 recruiting class.

"We’ll be able, for the first time since I’ve been here, to have some roster flexibility with our scholarship situation,” Miller said at Wednesday's annual On the Road with the Hoosiers fan engagement event at Huber's Orchard and Winery. “It’s never good in 2019 to have 13 guys on scholarship. It just doesn’t work at this level. You have to have some flexibility to do what we want.

"We would only use one if it was an impactful decision. We’re not going to use one just to be hasty. We’ve had all spring to evaluate things, but going into the 2020 class with some more windows to add some more bodies in that class is something that we’ve looked forward to."

Offseason roster attrition has Indiana at 11 scholarships, two below the NCAA limit which Miller alluded to above. Initially, though, that wasn't the plan.

The Hoosiers pursued five-star forwards Keion Brooks Jr. and Trendon Watford as well as four-star guards Anthony Harris and Lester Quinones this spring in an attempt to fill those scholarships, but those four ended up going in different directions. Brooks signed with Kentucky, Watford with LSU, Harris with North Carolina and Quinones with Memphis.

Counting the addition of Butler grad transfer Joey Brunk, Indiana ended up with a three-man class in 2019 that also features four-star Greenwood (Ind.) Center Grove forward Trayce Jackson-Davis and Rivals150 guard Armaan Franklin. Those spots were previously occupied by Romeo Langford, who announced earlier this week that he is staying in the NBA Draft, and Evan Fitzner and Juwan Morgan, both of whom graduated from IU this spring.

The two open spots - a product of freshman forward Jake Forrester and sophomore forward Clifton Moore choosing to transfer - plus the graduations of senior guard Devonte Green and senior forward De'Ron Davis next spring will give Indiana four scholarships to work with next season.

Miller didn't rule out potentially using a scholarship on a grad transfer later this summer. Right now, though, he seems content with an 11-man roster heading into the upcoming season.

“Sometimes when you have 13 guys on scholarship, if (Player) 12 or (Player) 13 aren’t redshirting or injured, you have some dynamics you have to deal with with playing time,” Miller said. “To be able to go into this season a little thinner on that, to me, gives guys more of a light at the end of the tunnel where they have a real purpose and can see themselves being a part of things for the long term.”