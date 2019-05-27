Romeo Langford announces he will stay in NBA Draft
Indiana freshman guard Romeo Langford on Monday officially announced he's staying in the NBA Draft with a graphic he tweeted out.
The Indiana native expressed gratitude in the graphic.
"From the moment I stepped on campus, Indiana University has been a special place for me," the graphic read. "Everyone, from the students, the university, the staff and coaches, have made my experience one I will never forget."
⚪️❤️✍🏾 pic.twitter.com/tWIHvDnldD— Romeo Langford (@yeahyeah22) May 27, 2019
Langford led IU and all Big Ten freshmen in scoring in his lone season in Bloomington, averaging 16.5 points per game.
According to a report from ESPN's Jonathan Givony, Langford spent the majority of his freshman campaign dealing with a torn ligament in his thumb which he sustained in practice prior to IU's Big Ten-ACC Challenge game at Duke. Langford underwent surgery to repair the injury in Indianapolis on April 4.
Langford's decision comes two days before the May 29 deadline to withdraw from the draft and remain in school. The former five-star recruit is projected to go in the middle of the first round.
Langford was one of four Hoosiers to declare for the draft, alongside Al Durham, Devonte Green, and Justin Smith. Durham, Green, and Smith have yet to announce whether or not they'll stay in the draft.
