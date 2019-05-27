Romeo Langford is projected to be a first-round pick in June's NBA Draft. (Brian Spurlock / USA TODAY Sports)

Indiana freshman guard Romeo Langford on Monday officially announced he's staying in the NBA Draft with a graphic he tweeted out. The Indiana native expressed gratitude in the graphic. "From the moment I stepped on campus, Indiana University has been a special place for me," the graphic read. "Everyone, from the students, the university, the staff and coaches, have made my experience one I will never forget."