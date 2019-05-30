BORDEN, Ind. -- Big Ten football is won and lost in the trenches.

It's understandable, then, that IU head coach Tom Allen's attention is focused on the offensive and defensive line after getting the chance to step back and evaluate film from the Hoosiers' 15 spring practices.

While he liked a lot of what he saw from other positions, Allen still wants to see greater depth established on both sides of the line of scrimmage this spring.



"Still need to work on the physical strength of our defensive line, and that's a big priority," Allen said at Wednesday's On the Road with the Hoosiers Event at Huber's Orchard and Winery. "Another area of concern would just be the depth on offensive line and the strength of that group. Once again, that's a big priority coming into this summer."

Indiana's defensive line lost five members of its rotation to graduation. Of those five, four were defensive tackles.

Those departures were addressed by signing four-star Carmel (Ind.) High defensive end Beau Robbins, three-star defensive tackles Sio Nofoagatoto'a, Jeramy Passmore, C.J. Person and Antoine Whitner as well as junior college defensive tackles Juan Harris and Demarcus Elliott.

IU's offensive line, meanwhile, graduated four, including starting left guard Wes Martin, starting center Nick Linder and starting right tackle Brandon Knight. Three of those spots were filled by signing three-star offensive tackle Matthew Bedford, three-star offensive guard Michael Katic and two-star offensive tackle Tim Weaver.

Only eight of IU's 13 scholarship offensive linemen have received snaps in a college game. That shifts to 9 of 12 for IU's scholarship defensive linemen.

On the positive side, Allen was pleased with the number of defensive linemen, linebackers and defensive backs who "flashed" or stood out this spring. Allen also said the offense has made rapid growth when it comes to understanding new offensive coordinator Kalen DeBoer's system.

Allen also said the offensive line had a great month this month when it came to their individual works. According to Allen, that tone was set by IU's three seniors at the position - right tackle DaVondre Love, center Hunter Littlejohn and right guard Simon Stepaniak.

"They probably had the most workouts out of anybody in the month of May," Allen said of those three.

Redshirt freshman wide receiver Miles Marshall, redshirt senior wide receiver Nick Westbrook drew praise for their work ethic and leadership respectively.