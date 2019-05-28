News More News
Hoosier Daily: May 28

Jon Sauber • TheHoosier.com
@JSauberTH
Basketball Recruiting Reporter

Seen on The Hoosier

Indiana Hoosiers Basketball: Scouting Notes From adidas Chicago Regional

Indiana Baseball Earns No. 2 Seed In Louisville Regional

Notes: Nike EYBL in Dallas

Four-Star DT Westley Neal Places Indiana In Top 8

Romeo Langford announces he will stay in NBA Draft

Tweets of the Day

Video of the Day

Headlines

Nick Fierro of The Allentown Morning Call says the Eagles have confidence in former IU quarterback Nate Sudfeld. -- Link

Kevin Brockway of CNHI Sports Indiana says the Indiana baseball team is the No. 2 seed in the Louisville regional in the NCAA Tournament. -- Link

Austin Render of The Hoosier Network takes a look at the other three teams in the Louisville regional. -- Link

Michael Kaskey-Blomain of CBS Sports says O.G. Anunoby could return in 10 days from his appendectomy. -- Link

----

