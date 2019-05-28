Hoosier Daily: May 28
Seen on The Hoosier
Indiana Hoosiers Basketball: Scouting Notes From adidas Chicago Regional
Indiana Baseball Earns No. 2 Seed In Louisville Regional
Four-Star DT Westley Neal Places Indiana In Top 8
Tweets of the Day
⚪️❤️✍🏾 pic.twitter.com/tWIHvDnldD— Romeo Langford (@yeahyeah22) May 27, 2019
We'll face Illinois State to get things started this Friday. pic.twitter.com/5zmT7mlmRe— Indiana Baseball ⚾️ (@IndianaBase) May 27, 2019
Today we Honor the Brave Men and Women who have sacrificed it all for our Country! Thank YOU! #MemorialDay 🇺🇸— Arch Miller (@Archie_Miller) May 27, 2019
Video of the Day
Our #RoadToOmaha starts in Louisville.#GoIU pic.twitter.com/VUnZvq8Ezy— Indiana Baseball ⚾️ (@IndianaBase) May 27, 2019
Headlines
Nick Fierro of The Allentown Morning Call says the Eagles have confidence in former IU quarterback Nate Sudfeld. -- Link
Kevin Brockway of CNHI Sports Indiana says the Indiana baseball team is the No. 2 seed in the Louisville regional in the NCAA Tournament. -- Link
Austin Render of The Hoosier Network takes a look at the other three teams in the Louisville regional. -- Link
Michael Kaskey-Blomain of CBS Sports says O.G. Anunoby could return in 10 days from his appendectomy. -- Link
