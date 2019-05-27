Indiana Hoosiers Basketball: Scouting Notes From adidas Chicago Regional
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
TheHoosier.com was in Chicago over the weekend for adidas' regional qualifier at Canlan Sportsplex, where four IU targets were in action.
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.