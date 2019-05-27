Four-Star DT Westley Neal Places Indiana In Top 8
Miami (Fla.) Gulliver Prep defensive tackle Westley Neal released his top eight schools list during Memorial Day weekend, and it included the Indiana Hoosiers.
Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, Kentucky, Pittsburgh, Rutgers and USF also made the cut for the 6-foot-1, 297-pound four star prospect.
Neal ranks as the No. 45 prospect in the state of Florida and the No. 20 defensive tackle in the country.
According to Rivals.com analyst Rob Cassidy, the Hoosiers have "positioned itself well" for Neal.
Neal has yet to visit Indiana but should be a name for Hoosiers fans to watch moving forward. He was offered by Indiana last fall and has kept in close contact with the coaching staff.
BLESSED 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/PTROn7mDW1— Westley Neal 🏳️🦍 (@westley_99) May 26, 2019
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.