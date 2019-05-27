Miami (Fla.) Gulliver Prep defensive tackle Westley Neal released his top eight schools list during Memorial Day weekend, and it included the Indiana Hoosiers.

Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, Kentucky, Pittsburgh, Rutgers and USF also made the cut for the 6-foot-1, 297-pound four star prospect.

Neal ranks as the No. 45 prospect in the state of Florida and the No. 20 defensive tackle in the country.