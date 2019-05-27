Indiana's NCAA tournament plans are set.

The Hoosiers earned the No. 2 seed in the Louisville regional and will face third-seeded Illinois State Friday at 2 p.m. eastern time at Jim Patterson Stadium.

The winner of that contest will advance to face the winner of No. 1 Louisville vs. No. 4 University of Illinois-Chicago on Saturday.

IU was one of five Big Ten programs to earn an NCAA bid, joining Ohio State, Michigan, Nebraska and Illinois.

Indiana captured the Big Ten regular season title and led the conference and nation in home runs with 90. However, it carries a two-game losing streak into the NCAA tournament after falling to Iowa and Minnesota in last week's Big Ten tournament.

Illinois State finished No. 26 in the RPI after a 34-24 overall record and 14-7 mark in Missouri Valley Conference (MVC) play. The Redbirds shared the league title with Dallas Baptist.

The Hoosiers, meanwhile, were No. 33 in the RPI following a 36-21 overall record and 17-7 mark in Big Ten play.

Below are notable RPI wins for both clubs, each of which collected five.

Illinois State:

• No. 1 Vanderbilt

• No. 24 Indiana State (once in the regular season, once in the Big Ten)

• No. 25 Dallas Baptist

• No. 28 Illinois

Indiana:

• No. 24 Indiana State

• No. 28 Illinois

• No. 29 UConn

• No. 39 Michigan (twice in the regular season)

This story will be updated.