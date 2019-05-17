Hoosier Daily: May 17
Seen on The Hoosier
Romeo Langford's injury complicates NBA evaluation process
3-star Memphis DB Tamarion McDonald talks new Top Five
Indiana Basketball To Face UConn In 2019 Jimmy V Classic
Three-star guard R.J. Davis enjoying breakout EYBL performance
Indiana Football: Ramsey Is Returning Starting QB, But Expect Competition
Tweets of the Day
The @Pacers will meet with Romeo Langford of @IndianaMBB on Friday, I’m told, at the #NBADraftCombine in Chicago. He’s expected be out of the cast on his right thumb next week— J. Michael (@ThisIsJMichael) May 16, 2019
Updated look at where experts think Romeo Langford will go in the 2019 NBA Draft. #iubb— Cameron Drummond (@cdrummond97) May 16, 2019
The Athletic - 15th to Detroit (https://t.co/SKCRKlivzb)
CBS Sports - 9th to Washington (https://t.co/mn7ZdIZKNT)
The Ringer - 13th to Miami (https://t.co/3rNrQE3WWj)
Elite 8 voting begins today 💥#IUBB Dunk Bracket pic.twitter.com/qeR0rm5vGv— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) May 16, 2019
Video of the Day
Elite 8:— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) May 16, 2019
(2) - Tom Pritchard dunk vs. Minnesota
(10) - @vicoladipo 360° dunk vs. Illinois#IUBB Dunk Bracket
Headlines
J. Michael of The Indianapolis Star says Romeo Langford plans to earn respect back in the draft process. -- Link
Mike Miller of The Bloomington Herald-Times says Indiana baseball's Matt Lloyd had his senior season shaped by a draft snub. -- Link
Zach Osterman of The Indianapolis Star previews the Indiana women's golf team's upcoming NCAA Tournament appearance. -- Link
Alex Bozich of Inside the Hall takes an in-depth look at how Indiana's targets are performing in the Adidas Gauntlet circuit. -- Link
Jackson Yeary of The Hoosier Network previews the Indiana baseball team's upcoming series against Rutgers. -- Link
