The @Pacers will meet with Romeo Langford of @IndianaMBB on Friday, I’m told, at the #NBADraftCombine in Chicago. He’s expected be out of the cast on his right thumb next week

Updated look at where experts think Romeo Langford will go in the 2019 NBA Draft. #iubb The Athletic - 15th to Detroit ( https://t.co/SKCRKlivzb ) CBS Sports - 9th to Washington ( https://t.co/mn7ZdIZKNT ) The Ringer - 13th to Miami ( https://t.co/3rNrQE3WWj )

Elite 8: (2) - Tom Pritchard dunk vs. Minnesota (10) - @vicoladipo 360° dunk vs. Illinois #IUBB Dunk Bracket

