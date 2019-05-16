Romeo Langford's injury complicates NBA evaluation process
Romeo Langford was the only Hoosier invited to the 2019 NBA Draft Combine, and entered the event with plenty of uncertainty surrounding his draft stock.
The combine, which runs Thursday and Friday, will give the former Hoosier a chance to answer some of the questions that are lingering about his health and his play.
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news