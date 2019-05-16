News More News
Indiana Basketball To Face UConn In 2019 Jimmy V Classic

Stu Jackson • TheHoosier.com
Archie Miller and the Hoosiers will take on UConn in this year's Jimmy V Classic, scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 10 at Madison Square Garden in New York. (Mike Carter / USA TODAY Sports)

Indiana is headed to New York this winter.

It was officially announced Thursday afternoon that the Hoosiers will take on UConn in this year's Jimmy V Classic on Tuesday, Dec. 10 at Madison Square.

Louisville will face national runner-up Texas Tech in the other matchup in the annual double-header. Tipoff times have not yet been announced.

This will be Indiana's fourth appearance in the event. It beat North Carolina 82-73 in 1999, defeated Pittsburgh 74-64 in 2009 and lost to Louisville 94-74 in 2014. IU was reportedly set to play West Virginia in last year's event, but that never materialized.

According to the event's website, the Jimmy V Classic showcases "top college basketball programs on ESPN and will conclude Jimmy V Week, a week-long initiative across multiple ESPN platforms and programs featuring special content to help raise funds for cancer research." Since 1993, the Jimmy V Foundation has raised more than $150 million toward cancer research grants nationwide.

