Playing on a defense that includes a pair of four-star linebackers in Bryson Eason and Martavius French , Class of 2020 three-star defensive back Tamarion McDonald was initially overlooked by some of the schools that offered his friends and teammates. But after a great junior season, McDonald now has more than his share of own options. McDonald has grown into more of a safety/outside linebacker hybrid and several major programs have upped their pursuit in recent months. On Wednesday, McDonald revealed his Top Five schools and spoke to Rivals.com about why each program made the cut.

Mississippi State: “I've got a good relationship with Coach Marve, he’s from Memphis, so he likes guys from here and he knows what we are all about. They don't have a ton of depth after this year at linebacker and I feel like I would be able to have a chance to come in and play. They are recruiting me at linebacker and they are also up there for Bryson and Martavius and we are all trying to go to the same school. The plan is to go to school together. Coach Moorhead is a cool dude and so is their defensive coordinator. He's so hype and I like how he acts. The linebackers there have to be fast and that's what I like. I'll be visiting there at the end of the month and taking my official there during the fall for a game."

LSU: “Coach Aranda, the defensive coordinator, he’s a cool dude. He always checks up on us, he calls me a lot and we have good talks on the phone and he comes by the school when they're allowed, too. I have a good relationship with him. He’s a good dude. They produce good defensive backs there and they always have great athletes. They like me as kind of a safety hybrid, like how they use Jacoby Stevens now. I know Jacoby and I played against him in high school and I can see myself in that role. Coach Aranda wants us all to come back down and talk ball. I've been trying to set up my official visit as well. He said we are going to talk about that soon."

Kentucky: "Actually Coach Sumrall and I had a really good relationship when he was at Ole Miss. We have always been cool and as soon as he got to Kentucky he gave me the offer. We picked up right where we left off when he was at Ole Miss. He's a cool dude and I really feel like knows what he's doing. He's joining a good staff there and they had a lot of guys drafted from their defense last year. I haven't had a chance to visit there yet but I want to take an official in the fall."

Ole Miss: "Coach Clark, he's been doing the same thing as some of the other coaches, checking in on me and talking me a lot. He keeps in contact with me more than any coach. He will call me, check on my mom and stuff like that. My mom wants me to close to home and that's the closest option. I don’t want to go too far either. But at the same time I'm not going to let that be a big factor if I think a school can help me succeed. I was just at Ole Miss a few weeks ago and I have been there a lot. It was a good visit and it always feels like home whenever I go. Seeing them up close in the spring was good, too. Their defense is really aggressive and that's my style of play, too. I want to take an official there in the fall."

Indiana: "Coach Inge, we've had a good relationship since the 10th grade. He always checks up on me and it’s not about football, just about school, class and my life and stuff like that. It’s just not about football with him and that’s what stands out to me. I want to go somewhere that they care about you for more than just football and I get that feeling from Indiana. They have Jacolby Hewitt, who is from Memphis and a couple of other guys from the city that have gone up there and liked it. They're doing good there and that tells me they're taking care of them. I've been talking to them about setting up an official and we are supposed to figure it out this week."

Decision timeline: "I want to do it either late football season or right after I take my officials. Sometime in the fall for sure."



Upcoming visits/camps: "We're going down to Alabama to visit and camp like we always do. Joshua McMillon from Memphis is there so we always go see him and chill down there. I know we're going to Mississippi State, too, but our football coach takes us all to camps all around on a tour so I'll be going to a lot of places."