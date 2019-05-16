For now, the starting quarterback position is Peyton Ramsey's to lose.

That's how IU head coach Tom Allen not only views the redshirt junior but the competition as a whole as the summer approaches after getting the chance to evaluate Ramsey and redshirt freshmen Jack Tuttle and Michael Penix Jr. across 15 spring practices.

Still, the best player will play, and Allen expects Tuttle and Penix to push Ramsey for the job.

"I was impressed with each one of them," Allen told TheHoosier.com during an extended 1-on-1 sitdown interview earlier this week. "I thought they all were different, but they all have strengths and do some really good things. I think that Peyton, being the returning starter, he's the guy that they've got to beat out."

In Allen's eyes, Ramsey's experience gives him a leg up on his competitors.

The Cincinnati native started all 12 games in 2018 after winning the quarterback competition at the conclusion of fall camp, beating out Penix. Ramsey went on to complete 295-of-447 pass attempts for 2,875 yards, with 19 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

"(Ramsey's) the one that won the job a year ago and started every game and won the job the year before that with a competition," Allen said. "I believe in competition at all positions, and so I challenge all of our guys to know that they better work, or there's going to be somebody behind them that's going to take their job."

Penix, meanwhile, didn't fully get a chance to show what he was capable of. A torn ACL against Penn State on Oct. 20 prematurely ended his first season. He appeared to be on track to redshirt anyway through NCAA's new four-game rule, but wound up doing so anyway for medical reasons.

The Florida native went 21-of-34 (61.8 percent) for 219 yards with one touchdown in the three games and rushed seven times for 45 yards in three games.

"Michael was limited in spring with his knee, but is close to 100 percent right now and should be 100 percent here soon. Really pleased with his progress," Allen said. "Just want him to continue to develop and grow in his confidence and knowledge of a new system. They all have to learn a new system, so they're all kind of in the same boat with that. Feel like he's got to continue to grow and develop in his leadership and playmaking ability."

Tuttle transferred from Utah and enrolled at IU in January and was later granted immediate eligibility by the NCAA this spring. While he missed the final week of spring practices - including the spring game itself - due to what Allen called a "short-term illness," Allen was still pleased with what he saw out of the former Rivals150 prospect.

"Same (as Mike) with Jack, coming in new and learning the system," Allen said. "He missed a week at the end but had a lot of good reps in practice and a lot of good opportunities to develop and grow."

Ramsey's experience and Penix's injury aside, all three are effectively starting on a level playing field after IU brought in a new offensive coordinator, Kalen DeBoer, and with him and new scheme.

Now it's up to them to display best the traits Allen said he'll be looking for in his starting quarterback.

"To me, they've got to win the team over, they've got to win the position and they've got to show that they're the best player," Allen said. "I like the competitive mindset we have and we want our guys to be competing all the time. I list it as an open competition because that's how I see it, but I know we're going to have some really good, intense battles when we get into fall camp and that this summer is going to be huge."