Hoosier Daily: May 15

Jon Sauber • TheHoosier.com
@JSauberTH
Basketball Recruiting Reporter

Indiana finished its 2018-2019 season with a record of 19-16. (Marc Lebryk/USA Today Sports)

Indiana Football: 2020 3-star Ohio TE Joe Royer Updates Recruitment

Five-Star forward Trendon Watford announces decision date

Hoosiers In The Pros: May 7-13

2021 Recruiting Board

Indiana Football: Juco Wide Receiver Bryan Parker Commits To IU

Mike Miller of The Bloomington Herald-Times recaps Indiana baseball's extra innings loss to Louisville. -- Link

Alex Kennedy of HoopsHype does a Q&A with Romeo Langford. -- Link

The Inside the Hall staff compiles video of Mike Saunders Jr.'s performance on the Under Armour circuit. -- Link

Dylan Wallace of the Indiana Daily Student says Indiana won the Governor's Cup over Purdue. -- Link

Matt Cohen of the Indiana Daily Student gives his recap of the Indiana baseball team's Tuesday night loss to Louisville. -- Link

