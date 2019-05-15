Hoosier Daily: May 15
Indiana Football: 2020 3-star Ohio TE Joe Royer Updates Recruitment
Five-Star forward Trendon Watford announces decision date
Hoosiers In The Pros: May 7-13
Indiana Football: Juco Wide Receiver Bryan Parker Commits To IU
2020 #iubb point guard target and recent offer recipient RJ Davis among those listed. https://t.co/5nqFi4jSbm— Stu Jackson (@StuJTH) May 14, 2019
Potential NBA high draft pick and #iubb standout Romeo Langford drawing a crowd and signing autographs hours before the draft lottery pic.twitter.com/KdEIOyzCCv— Candace Buckner (@CandaceDBuckner) May 14, 2019
I Will Be Announcing My College Decision May 20th at Mountain Brook High School at 2:30. ‼️‼️🙏🏾 Open To The Public ‼️ pic.twitter.com/YEFq8YsI4G— Trendon Watford (@Trendon_2) May 14, 2019
GET LIVE ELI 😤#IUBase | @elijah_dunham pic.twitter.com/nW3NyTEAXG— Indiana Baseball ⚾️ (@IndianaBase) May 15, 2019
Mike Miller of The Bloomington Herald-Times recaps Indiana baseball's extra innings loss to Louisville. -- Link
Alex Kennedy of HoopsHype does a Q&A with Romeo Langford. -- Link
The Inside the Hall staff compiles video of Mike Saunders Jr.'s performance on the Under Armour circuit. -- Link
Dylan Wallace of the Indiana Daily Student says Indiana won the Governor's Cup over Purdue. -- Link
Matt Cohen of the Indiana Daily Student gives his recap of the Indiana baseball team's Tuesday night loss to Louisville. -- Link
