After grinding his way through the junior college level, College of DuPage wide receiver Bryan Parker fulfilled a lifelong dream with his commitment to Indiana Tuesday afternoon.

"Feels great. Dream come true," Parker told TheHoosier.com. "I've always been a Big Ten kid. Coming from the midwest, it was always the dream. Especially going through juco and getting rid of the uncertainty of where you're going to end up, it feels great, man, it feels great."

Parker got on Indiana's radar through a connection between new IU offensive coordinator Kalen DeBoer and College of DuPage head coach Matthew Foster. DeBoer previously recruited College of DuPage players while at Eastern Michigan for 2014-16, a time frame which also overlapped with Foster's second, third and fourth seasons with the Chaparrals.

"It started with simple communications, (then) we want on a visit," DeBoer. "It's been a dream come true. It's been great."

The juco prospect's commitment came one week after visiting campus, where he got a full tour of the IU experience.

"It was a great day. I couldn't have asked for a better visit," Parker said. "This is the Big Ten. It was a big deal, it was a great experience.

"It felt right. It felt like there was great people all around and that it was a great opportunity for me. The visit really went well."

The 5-foot-10, 198 pound receiver said he can make an impact as a possession slot receiver. Indiana is no stranger to walk-ons earning bigger roles - and scholarships, too. Look no further than former receivers Luke Timian and Mitchell Paige in recent years.

Parker will also look to bring leadership.

"It feels like the door for possibilities is wide open," Parker said. "There's possibilities to earn scholarships down the road, absolutely. There's possibilities for very significant roles, absolutely. The big message is Indiana's right on the bubble of taking it to the next level."

The opportunity is a preferred walk-on one, but that isn't deterring Parker from aiming high. His goal is to eventually become a starter.

"I obviously want to fill the biggest role possible down the road," he said.

Parker had scholarship opportunities from multiple Division II, Division III and NAIA schools, and Northern Illinois and Vanderbilt had shown interest in bringing him on as a walk-on.

Still, the chance to accomplish a longtime goal of playing in the Big Ten proved the strongest draw.

"When we're talking big time opportunities, Indiana was a standout," Parker said. "Indiana just blew me away. ... I wouldn't ask to play anywhere else besides the Big Ten. And when Indiana said you might be able to fill these shoes? It wasn't even a question (of where I wanted go) at that point."

Parker will have three years to play two beginning this fall.