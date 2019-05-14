Indiana's top remaining target in the 2019 has set a decision date.

Birmingham (Ala.) Mountain Brook five-star forward Trendon Watford will announce his commitment Monday, May 20. The five-star forward will make the announcement at 2:30 p.m. CT at his high school in Birmingham.

He previously planned to announce his decision April 20, but postponed that decision.

Indiana is among the final four schools the high school senior is considering, alongside Alabama, LSU, and Memphis.

The Watford family hosted Indiana head coach Archie Miller on April 14 for an in-home visit.

Watford was a 2019 McDonald's All American and played in the 2019 Jordan Brand Classic alongside some of the best high school seniors in the country, including Indiana signee Trayce Jackson-Davis.

He averaged 17.2 points, 8 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game for the Georgia Stars in his final season of AAU basketball in 2018. The Stars play in the Elite Youth Basketball League, a spring and summer circuit sponsored by Nike.

His older brother, Christian, attended Indiana from 2009 - 2013. He was named to the Big Ten All-Freshman Team in 2009 and the Third Team All-Big Ten in 2013.

The younger Watford announced his decision date via a tweet Tuesday morning.