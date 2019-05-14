• Eric Gordon (2007-08): G, Houston Rockets -- 9 points on 4 of 10 shooting from the floor in a 118-113 loss to the Golden State Warriors on May 10. The win clinched the best-of-seven Western Conference semifinals matchup 4-2 for the Warriors, who advanced to face the Portland Trail Blazers in the Western Conference finals. The Rockets' season is complete. Gordon averaged 17.8 points on 44.7 shooting from the floor and 40 percent shooting from 3-point range in 37.2 minutes per game across 11 games in this year's playoffs, his fourth career postseason appearance overall.

• OG Anunoby (2015-17): F, Toronto Raptors -- There's a chance he can still appear in the playoffs despite extended absence due to injury. He's been out indefinitely since undergoing emergency appendectomy on April 11 after being diagnosed with acute appendicitis, but his chances of playing in the playoffs increased after Kawhi Leonard's series-clinching buzzer beater Sunday which sent Toronto into the Eastern Conference finals. Raptors head coach Nick Nurse had the following update, per TSN Sports' Josh Lewenberg.