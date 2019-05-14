CINCINNATI - One of top prospects in the state of Ohio remains on Indiana's radar in 2020 3-star Cincinnati Elder tight end Joe Royer. Royer has held an IU offer since March 18 and maintains regular communication with special teams coordinator William Inge and tight ends coach Nick Sheridan.

"I talk to Coach Inge frequently and Coach Sheridan, the tight ends coach," Royer told TheHoosier.com at the April 29 Rivals 3 Stripe Camp presented by adidas. "He really thinks I'm a prolific pass catcher and thinks I do a great job on perimeter blocking. This past season, I wasn't really a big tight end like most guys, I was more flexed out. I just have to put on some weight so I can do both.