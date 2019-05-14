Indiana Football: 2020 3-star Ohio TE Joe Royer Updates Recruitment
CINCINNATI - One of top prospects in the state of Ohio remains on Indiana's radar in 2020 3-star Cincinnati Elder tight end Joe Royer. Royer has held an IU offer since March 18 and maintains regular communication with special teams coordinator William Inge and tight ends coach Nick Sheridan.
"I talk to Coach Inge frequently and Coach Sheridan, the tight ends coach," Royer told TheHoosier.com at the April 29 Rivals 3 Stripe Camp presented by adidas. "He really thinks I'm a prolific pass catcher and thinks I do a great job on perimeter blocking. This past season, I wasn't really a big tight end like most guys, I was more flexed out. I just have to put on some weight so I can do both.
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news