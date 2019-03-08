Hoosier Daily: March 8
Seen on The Hoosier
Carmel (Ind.) High Linebacker Ty Wise Is IU Football's First 2020 Commit
Analyst's Take On New Indiana Football LB Commit Ty Wise
2019 4-star Guard Harlond Beverly Reacts to Indiana Visit
Instant Rewind: Indiana 92, Illinois 74
From the Locker Room: Illinois
Tweets of the Day
I see some people starting to wash back up on the shores of Archie Island. You're welcome back, of course. It was always too early to render any final judgments (and still is). So let's all just be patient & see how the next 2+ seasons go. Trajectory still firmly positive. #iubb— Assembly Call (@AssemblyCall) March 8, 2019
Had to come cheer on the Hoosiers, get the W in my hometown! #IUBB pic.twitter.com/98mETkGPrX— Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) March 8, 2019
Indiana's Big Ten Tournament seeding scenarios, with Rutgers at home Sunday:— Teddy Bailey (@ByTeddyBailey) March 8, 2019
No. 8 seed: Win, Wisconsin win vs. Ohio State, Illinois win vs. PSU.
No. 9 seed: Win, Ohio State win, PSU win.
No. 10 seed: Loss and PSU win.
No. 11 seed: Loss and Illinois win.#iubb
Quote of the Day
Headlines
Video: Mike Miller and Jeremy Price of The Bloomington Herald-Times discuss Indiana's win over Illinois. -- Link
Alex Bozich of Inside the Hall gives five takeaways from the Hoosiers' win in Champaign. -- Link
Murphy Wheeler of the Indiana Daily Student explains why De'Ron Davis and Devonte Green may be key to IU's success. -- Link
Zach Osterman of The Indianapolis Star says Indiana is approaching the bubble thanks, in part, to the play of Rob Phinisee. -- Link
Dylan Wallace of the Indiana Daily Student recaps the Indiana women's basketball team's victory over Minnesota in its initial matchup of the Big Ten Tournament. -- Link
----
