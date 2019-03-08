Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-08 02:41:07 -0600') }} other sports Edit

Hoosier Daily: March 8

Jon Sauber • TheHoosier.com
@JSauberTH
Staff

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Guxy4ohn6orsd2tnmldy
Mike Granse/USA Today Sports

Seen on The Hoosier

Carmel (Ind.) High Linebacker Ty Wise Is IU Football's First 2020 Commit

Analyst's Take On New Indiana Football LB Commit Ty Wise

2019 4-star Guard Harlond Beverly Reacts to Indiana Visit

Instant Rewind: Indiana 92, Illinois 74

From the Locker Room: Illinois

Indiana Hoosiers Basketball Stat Pack: IU 92, Illinois 74

Tweets of the Day

Quote of the Day

"We're definitely playing better than we were. Even in some of our losses the past couple weeks we've been playing better."
— Archie Miller

Headlines

Video: Mike Miller and Jeremy Price of The Bloomington Herald-Times discuss Indiana's win over Illinois. -- Link

Alex Bozich of Inside the Hall gives five takeaways from the Hoosiers' win in Champaign. -- Link

Murphy Wheeler of the Indiana Daily Student explains why De'Ron Davis and Devonte Green may be key to IU's success. -- Link

Zach Osterman of The Indianapolis Star says Indiana is approaching the bubble thanks, in part, to the play of Rob Phinisee. -- Link

Dylan Wallace of the Indiana Daily Student recaps the Indiana women's basketball team's victory over Minnesota in its initial matchup of the Big Ten Tournament. -- Link

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}