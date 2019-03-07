Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-07 12:47:04 -0600') }} basketball Edit

2019 4-star Guard Harlond Beverly Reacts to Indiana Visit

Jon Sauber • TheHoosier.com
@JSauberTH
Staff

Get a FREE 30-day trial using promo code IU30

Tc90p6r4l54gfs5jzufr

Harlond Beverly left Indiana Sunday afternoon with a positive impression of the Hoosiers. Beverly, a 4-star guard from Montverde (Fla.) Academy, traveled to Bloomington Sunday to take in the game between Indiana and Michigan State on an unofficial visit.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}