{{ timeAgo('2019-03-07 22:01:35 -0600') }} basketball Edit

From the Locker Room: Illinois

Jon Sauber • TheHoosier.com
@JSauberTH
Staff

Ahbnzpgmnpxb7dm46fdc
Mike Granse/USA Today Sports

Indiana head coach Archie Miller, and players Juwan Morgan, Rob Phinisee, and Justin Smith met with the media following the Hoosiers' 92-74 win over Illinois Thursday evening.

Watch their full postgame comments in the embedded video players below.

Indiana Video: Miller


Indiana Video: Morgan, Phinisee, Smith



Illinois Video: Brad Underwood (Courtesy Orange & Blue News)

Illinois Video: Ayo Dosunmu and Aaron Jordan

----

{{ article.author_name }}