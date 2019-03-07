From the Locker Room: Illinois
Indiana head coach Archie Miller, and players Juwan Morgan, Rob Phinisee, and Justin Smith met with the media following the Hoosiers' 92-74 win over Illinois Thursday evening.
Watch their full postgame comments in the embedded video players below.
Indiana Video: Miller
Indiana Video: Morgan, Phinisee, Smith
Illinois Video: Brad Underwood (Courtesy Orange & Blue News)
Illinois Video: Ayo Dosunmu and Aaron Jordan
