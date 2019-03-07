Indiana picked up its third win in a row in a victory over Illinois, 92-74. They improved to 16-14 overall and 7-12 in the Big Ten.

6:44 p.m. CT: The Hoosiers will start the following five for their matchup with Illinois: Al Durham, Romeo Langford, Juwan Morgan, Rob Phinisee, and Justin Smith.

14:59 1H: Indiana 10, Illinois 10 -- Indiana has been all over the glass early on in this one. They have seven boards, including four on the offensive end of the floor, compared to four total for the Fighting Illini. If they keep up that effort they'll be in a good spot when this game inevitably turns into a rock fight thanks to Illinois' aggressive defense.

11:13 1H: Indiana 20, Illinois 16 -- Illinois can't miss from deep right now, even when Indiana contests its shots. There's not a whole lot for the Hoosiers to do, other than close out hard. The Fighting Illini have made 4-of-7 from 3-point range. Fortunately for the Hoosiers, they're still playing tough defense that has turned into easy offense. If Indiana can keep doing that, the Illinois shooting should eventually level off and allow for IU to build a lead.

7:46 1H: Indiana 33, Illinois 24 -- Devonte Green has played well in spurts for IU and it's helping keep the Indiana offense moving. .He's finding Morgan in the post with good entry passes and using creative passing to get the ball there. That's the kind of play Indiana needs from the junior guard. Less creative dribbling and more creative passing.

3:45 1H: Indiana 43, Illinois 34 -- The Indiana offense is rolling right now, with a chance to get to 50 before halftime. The Hoosiers are shooting 58.1 percent from the field and 38.5 percent from 3-point range. They've spread the ball around, with eight players having at least three points, and none having 10 or more. That's the kind of ball movement Archie Miller wants to see from his offense.

Halftime: Indiana 52, Illinois 42 -- Indiana closed the half strong and pushed its lead to double digits. They're playing very well offensively and have beaten the Illini on the boards. The Hoosiers have almost as many offensive boards as Illinois has defensive boards, with seven compared to the Illini's nine. The Hoosiers are the better team and are playing like it right now.

15:36 2H: Indiana 63, Illinois 48 -- The Hoosiers have kept their momentum going on offense. They're clearing out half the floor on offense and allowing Langford and Phinisee to attack the rim to their right. It's getting the Hoosiers easy looks at the rim and is part of the reason for their 15-point lead. Illinois is struggling to keep up and will have to make a run soon before the Hoosiers pull away.

11:50 2H: Indiana 71, Illinois 52 -- More great offense from Indiana has the Hoosier lead up to 18 with under 12 minutes to play. This is the best this team has looked in a long time. Phinisee has played a massive role on both ends of the floor and looks like the player he was before his concussion.

7:36 2H: Indiana 77, Illinois 60 -- Illinois is going to have a tough time getting back into this one. The Hoosiers have been better in almost every facet of the game and that's been the case for most of the game. Indiana should be heading back to Bloomington with a win, assuming the Hoosiers can keep up their level of play.

3:19 2H: Indiana 85, Illinois 71 -- Indiana is hanging on to its lead, even though the Illini have made some shots to try to get back in this one. Barring a miracle comeback, this game is over.

Final: Indiana 92, Illinois 74