Carmel (Ind.) High linebacker Ty Wise is a Hoosier.

The in-state prospect verbally committed to IU on Thursday morning, becoming the first member of Indiana's 2020 recruiting class.

Wise also held an offer from Western Michigan, with Iowa, Northwestern and Wisconsin showing interest. However, the Hoosiers were first to offer him, and that appeared to play a pivotal role in his decision.

Wise collected 56 solo tackles, 38 assisted tackles eight tackles for loss, two sacks and six pass breakups in 14 games as a junior, helping Carmel to an 11-3 overall record and its third Indiana High School Athletic Association Class 6A state championship appearance in the last five seasons.