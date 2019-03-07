Carmel (Ind.) High Linebacker Ty Wise Is IU Football's First 2020 Commit
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Carmel (Ind.) High linebacker Ty Wise is a Hoosier.
The in-state prospect verbally committed to IU on Thursday morning, becoming the first member of Indiana's 2020 recruiting class.
Wise also held an offer from Western Michigan, with Iowa, Northwestern and Wisconsin showing interest. However, the Hoosiers were first to offer him, and that appeared to play a pivotal role in his decision.
Wise collected 56 solo tackles, 38 assisted tackles eight tackles for loss, two sacks and six pass breakups in 14 games as a junior, helping Carmel to an 11-3 overall record and its third Indiana High School Athletic Association Class 6A state championship appearance in the last five seasons.
Excited and very blessed to announce that I am 100% committed to play football at Indiana University. Thank you @CoachAllenIU @KaneWommack @CoachHagenIU and the entire @IndianaFootball staff for being the first to believe in me!!! Go Hoosiers🔴⚪️ #LEO pic.twitter.com/iN4Zrrw0OU— Ty Wise (@Tywise2020) March 7, 2019
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.