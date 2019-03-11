Hoosier Daily: March 11
Seen on The Hoosier
Instant Rewind: Indiana 89, Rutgers 73
Video: Indiana Hoosiers Basketball Senior Day Speeches
Indiana Basketball Stat Pack: IU 89, Rutgers 73
Tweets of the Day
Juwan Morgan: "They always call me uncle J-Mo, because if they ever need anything, they know who to call. Actually I think De’Ron has me as one of his emergency contacts." #iubb— Zach Osterman (@ZachOsterman) March 10, 2019
There’s some real hardcore intellectual dishonesty being practiced by the national folks today about #iubb’s tournament resume— CrimsonCast (@CrimsonCast) March 10, 2019
Neat scene postgame as Juwan Morgan does his TV interview with his entire family surrounding him. #iubb pic.twitter.com/y8XjkJXjWG— Stu Jackson (@StuJTH) March 10, 2019
Quote of the Day
Headlines
Zach Osterman of The Indianapolis Star says Juwan Morgan signed off in style with his performance on senior day. -- Link
Video: Mike Miller and Jeremy Price of The Bloomington Herald-Times discuss Indiana's win over Rutgers. -- Link
Alex Bozich of Inside the Hall gives five takeaways from the Hoosiers' 89-73 win over the Scarlet Knights. -- Link
Stefan Krajisnik of the Indiana Daily Student recaps the Hoosiers' dominating performance in their regular season finale. -- Link
Murphy Wheeler of the Indiana Daily Student says the Hoosiers' win on Sunday shows why Juwan Morgan is so crucial to the team. -- Link
----
