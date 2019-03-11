Ticker
Hoosier Daily: March 11

Seen on The Hoosier

Instant Rewind: Indiana 89, Rutgers 73

From the Locker Room: Rutgers

Video: Indiana Hoosiers Basketball Senior Day Speeches

Indiana Basketball Stat Pack: IU 89, Rutgers 73

Indiana Basketball: A Fitting Home Finale For Juwan Morgan

Tweets of the Day

Quote of the Day

"We haven't been able to talk about anything but survival for a long time."
— Archie Miller on the lack of distractions

Headlines

Zach Osterman of The Indianapolis Star says Juwan Morgan signed off in style with his performance on senior day. -- Link

Video: Mike Miller and Jeremy Price of The Bloomington Herald-Times discuss Indiana's win over Rutgers. -- Link

Alex Bozich of Inside the Hall gives five takeaways from the Hoosiers' 89-73 win over the Scarlet Knights. -- Link

Stefan Krajisnik of the Indiana Daily Student recaps the Hoosiers' dominating performance in their regular season finale. -- Link

Murphy Wheeler of the Indiana Daily Student says the Hoosiers' win on Sunday shows why Juwan Morgan is so crucial to the team. -- Link

{{ article.author_name }}