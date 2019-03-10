From the Locker Room: Rutgers
Indiana head coach Archie Miller, and senior players Evan Fitzner, Zach McRoberts, and Juwan Morgan met with the media following the Hoosiers' 89-73 win over Rutgers Sunday afternoon.
Read or watch their full postgame comments below. Also included is video of Rutgers head coach Steve Pikiell's postgame comments.
Indiana Video: Miller, Fitzner, McRoberts, Morgan
Rutgers Video: Pikiell
Indiana Transcript: Miller
ARCHIE MILLER: Good day for us in here today. Great crowd. Even though the students were on spring break, can't thank our fans enough. Very few places that can duplicate that environment for our guys and thought we fed off it. Got off to a great start. Juwan was terrific. Really gave us a cushion.Didn't think our defense was very good in the first half. We fouled way too much but our offense was able to get fouled as well, so we were able to kind of stimie any runs that were made. We made free throws. Second half, again, Juwan in the time that he's on the floor, was just pretty much unstoppable in this game and he gave us a big boost to push that lead out to 23 and I thought we were able to comfortably work through the game. We had a lot of different guys step up and play. I thought Devonte for about the third game in a row has really played with a lot of confidence and I thought that in general, Rob, again, forced one turnover, continues to really do a good job commanding the floor for us. So for us, you know, caps off our regular season and we know we're playing on Thursday in the Big Ten Tournament and I think we're excited about that.
Q. You've only had Juwan for two years, but what in that frame of time have you learned about him both as a player and as a person?
ARCHIE MILLER: I think the one thing about Juwan, he's an adult. You know, I wasn't here before he got here or in the recruiting process but from very early on we dealt with a very mature guy. He's so coachable when it comes to asking him to do things that other guys don't want to do; he does it.You know, I think at the end of the day, he's become really, really a quality leader just because of how he operates and does his thing.For two years, we've pretty much put him in a position to be a lot of different things, but he pretty much stuffs the stat sheet as a player. There's nothing that he really can't do. He's probably had a little bit of a month here where he hasn't been able to knock the ball in as much as he normally was in terms of percentage-wise, but he just made up for it in other ways, rebounding, blocking shots, assists.He's just a consummate team guy. To me, he's one of the best players in the Big Ten in the last two years, and in our transition, he's given us a chance.
Q. I know you've talked about going one game at a time, but also recognizing what you guys are playing for -- but Juwan, 45 points the last two games, 17 rebounds.
ARCHIE MILLER: You know, seniors do one of two things. They either run away because it's too hard and it's on them, or they just fight and Juwan is a fighter. Fighters fight. He's given us unbelievable toughness in the back board these last four or five games where we need to rebound and he's given us presence this week in particular around the rim where he scored the ball.To me, I don't know necessarily what anyone else in the league, but I know he had one heck of a week for out basketball team in terms of being Player of the week or whatever. If he's not, somebody else must have had an unbelievable line. Because if you look at his line the last two weeks, pretty impressive.It was great to see him finish the way he did, as well, to go out like that. He deserves it. Everyone else is following his lead and part of what we've gotten good at here recently is we've gotten good at practice again.It helps if all of our bodies are around and they are all practicing the right way but we also have a good vibe about us right now that they want to be in the gym and that's really important in March. We have a group of guy that is want to be around each other that want to be in the gym, usually good things will happen and I think that's sort of how this team has operated here in the last four weeks.
Q. Devonte, the last seven games --
ARCHIE MILLER: He's really settled in. He knows we need him to not make flashy plays or do anything crazy. He knows we need him to score baskets when he's open, and we need him to make plays for others.If you could say, hey, coach, what's the difference, what's going on, he's a big part of it. He really is. He's given us an added backcourt guy that can come in and he's getting double figures or he's making good passes. Defensively, he's making steals and getting his hands on some balls.Without question, the last three games, Michigan State, Illinois and here, he's been excellent in terms of just playing the game the right way.
Q. In terms of 23 or 29 at the foul line, how important is it not just that you're making them but getting there 29 times?
ARCHIE MILLER: We get fouled. I don't think getting fouled is our problem. I think making free throws at times is our problem, a lot of fouls called. Rutgers was able to kind of stay in the game I felt because we were fouling too much. They made their free throws, so instead of it being 14, 15, it was eight, nine, ten. But we got fouled as well and our guys went to the line, especially the first half, we were 14-for-18 in the first half maybe, something like that. That was a big deal for our team.
Q. Playing off that -- how much better is this team getting, just getting the shot at once, as opposed to settling for something?
ARCHIE MILLER: We're doing a much better job of running our offense. I think job has done a really good job of setting the table for guys and getting into stuff. Teams rebound, playing a lot of different ways, going under every screen. I think our guys have started to do a better job looking at film and seeing what's going on and we're adapting. See a lot more assists. You see a lot more open looks and I think at the end of the day, it's not as robotic. It's not as steal. There's a lot more movement. I think it's helped us. But to our guys credit, they are starting to execute better, as well. When you look at our turnovers, 13 turnovers this week as a team, that's spectacular.
Q. Looking ahead to the Big Ten Tournament, what's it going to take to feel comfortable --
ARCHIE MILLER: We're going to have to win. We're going to have to win, not one game, not two games. We're going to have to try to win as many games as we can, and that's how you control your own deal, and that's pretty much what we focused in on right now. It not about the Tournament. It not about the NCAA Tournament right now. There isn't anybody putting you in until the thing is over. So for us, can we get better, can we be the same team we've been the last three weeks, is anyone going to take their focus off, are we going to lose somebody to, you know, to lackadaisical, you know -- do we get distracted. You know, there's a huge thing about teams when they are in a good rhythm. Distractions, and now talking about other things; we haven't been able to talk about anything but survival for a long time and that's sort of why we're here because we've kind of said there really isn't anything other than just do it. You have to do it the right way, and we have a good attitude right now.So take that to Chicago and we'll feel good about it.
Q. Playing off of that these past four wins, you've found different ways to win. You've had close wins and dominant efforts like today. How important is that going into the Big Ten Tournament that you've been able to find different ways to win in these scenarios?
ARCHIE MILLER: We've been in some grinders obviously. We've been in overtime games. We've been in leads now, holding leads, the last couple. We've been in some tough ones, whether it's Purdue, Iowa, some heartbreakers that you're just right there and I think we've been in all types of situations and circumstances. I think the one thing that feels good as a staff right now is we're not so -- we're not so like restricted with our lineup anymore. I think that's helped us being able to say, hey, this guy is not playing as well or there's foul trouble and not being so insecure about your bench. I feel like our bench has really been a good boost here in our last four or five games. I think that's the thing that you have to take into the next step with your team as you get into postseason play. You're playing teams sometimes for the second or third time in the Big Ten Tournament and you're going to need a lot of different types of hustle plays and just effort plays and guys coming in and being able to play whatever amount of minutes a night when Juwan was in trouble or being able to win the Wisconsin game with two guys fouling out. I think that's what's really sort of helped this team the most is being able to have, you know, more guys that you're able to readily throw in that you feel good about and I think without question, there's been some guys really picked up their level of play over the course of the last couple weeks, but we also have in my opinion, more, if you want to call them weapons, but more things we can do to not be so restricted.
Q. You've had three straight games that ball security has been phenomenal. How important has that been?
ARCHIE MILLER: It's huge. That and rebounding. I would say the turnovers in particular this week, when you look at our margin of victories in both games that, plays a huge role, not turning the ball over.Rob plays a big part of that. You know, when you have a point guard who plays 30 minutes, 25, 30 minutes a game and May had his first turnover in how long today, but he controls things for us and he's steady. That helps us and gives us confidence that we know what we're doing, and the other guys are not having to make as many crazy plays.You know, I think everyone feels good about the niche that they have, but the turnover has been great, but also the rebounding is so big in this next step. I mean, you have to rebound the ball and I think today is the first time we got out rebounded in our last four but we were there for the most part and gave up some shots in the second half, and Rutgers is a very good rebounding team, but it wasn't minus 13 like the first time we played them. It was pretty even the whole way. Those are the two big things going into the tournament -- you can't control how you shoot or who is injured, but you can control if you're rebounding or not turning it over.
Indiana Transcript: Fitzner, McRoberts, Morgan
Q. Juwan, feel much better, final game here?
JUWAN MORGAN: I don't think so. Just coming out with the win, I think it was as good as it could have been just going out the last time on this court in front of all these fans.
Q. Over the last three games, Devonte has had something like 71 minutes and only two turnovers. What do you guys think the biggest difference has been from him the last three games?
JUWAN MORGAN: He's just really taken an approach by himself, really demanding from himself to make simple plays. I think he's really seeing the court in a better vision and just making all the right plays. He's not trying to do anything that he doesn't do in practice and I think you're seeing the product of that on the court.
Q. Evan, you've been around the block a little bit. What's changed for this team since that loss at Minnesota?
EVAN FITZNER: I think one of the big things is we picked up our intensity in practice. You know, I think every day we're competing right now and when you do that, the game seems easy, so I think that's been a big thing. I think we felt not like our backs were against the wall a little bit, and we responded the right way. So it's been good.
Q. Zach, what's it meant winning here, what is the significance for you to have a chance to wear the jersey?
ZACH McROBERTS: Just having the opportunity to put this jersey on, I know what it means. I think you're from here, you grow up here, you know about Indiana Basketball. Everybody either loves them or hates them.I think it's just so special being able to play here, being able to play Assembly Hall, being from here just hold a special place in my heart for it.
Q. For all of you guys, you've had your backs against the wall a number of times this season. Going into the Big Ten Tournament, how important is it that you've been able to thrive in those situations?
JUWAN MORGAN: I think it's just on us. Everything we want is in front of us and we just have to take one day at a time, one game at a time. We're focused on getting better from today and taking that to tomorrow and so forth and to the Big Ten Tournament.And I think all the guys, they are not really taking any days lightly. Any day would be could be the last day, we never know. That's exactly how we're playing.
Q. Also for you, Juwan, you obviously had the opportunity to leave after last year and made the decision to come back. Had you not come back, what would you have missed out on?
JUWAN MORGAN: It just brought me a better understanding of what I need to do as far as being a leader going forward, with I'd say half the team being if you guys and being able to guide those guys in the right light and expanding my game. You know, you can never get too good. Just each day, getting better and better going against different guys each day. Going against these guys, I wouldn't trade it for the world.
Q. Evan, the key to winning four games in four days, what is that?
EVAN FITZNER: I think at this point, it's toughness. You know, everybody -- every team knows what every other team's running. Everybody's good in this league. I think one of the things it comes down to is just is toughness in your approach every day as a collective unit. You can't have two guys that are not totally bought in, and I think this group has done a great job of that. You know, everybody, the walk-ons, the freshmen, the whole team, everyone's bought in right now, and I think we're a dangerous team right now for sure.
Q. What impresses you about Juwan both as a person and as a player?
ZACH McROBERTS: What do you think? (Laughter).I think the way he works. His leadership, his attitude. He's a competitor. I think that's in everything he does. I think that carries over to off the court, too. I think he wants to be the best in everything he does and guys see that and it's contagious. He's been a great leader and I appreciate everything he's done for us.
Q. Hitting your first ten shots, that's not bad, but one moment I saw right at the end involved Zach, it was a loose ball, he was alert to it, tipped it to you with a two-hand dunk. That's the kind of thing Zach does. Talk about that a little bit.
JUWAN MORGAN: You know, it's just something that people have to be there to see. You know, you can say Zach hustles and all, all you want but if you don't see it, you won't really appreciate it and I think that's just what he does with his team. He just brings a different level of toughness and his grit to the team, and he makes plays like that all the time, even in practice. You know, like I said early in the season, he's the guy you'd love to have on your team but hate to go against and I think that just holds true in everything he does.
Q. Juwan, what's changed about the way this offense has operated?
JUWAN MORGAN: I think it's just a different focus on the offensive end of the ball. Just really taking a mindset to running our things and making it a point of emphasis to get inside, even if we have to go into a ball screen or what have you to get there, just moving the ball and moving ourselves, I think all ball movement is really important for our offense to be successful and I think we really took those things and ran with them.
----
